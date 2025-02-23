Muscat, Oman — Mercedes-Benz Oman invites customers to embrace the spirit of Ramadan by prioritizing the health and performance of their beloved vehicles. From March 1st to 20th, 2025, drivers are welcomed to the Mercedes-Benz Service Centres in Muscat, Salalah, and Sohar for a complimentary 16-point vehicle health check designed to ensure optimal vehicle performance and peace of mind during this holy month. At Mercedes-Benz, customer care is an integral part of our brand’s identity. We believe that luxury is not only reflected in the vehicles we create but in the entire ownership experience we offer. Our commitment to excellence goes beyond the road, extending to the care and attention we provide to every customer. This dedication to service exemplifies our philosophy of putting the customer at the center of everything we do, ensuring that every interaction with the brand is one of trust, comfort, and unparalleled quality.

The complimentary 16-point vehicle health check includes: engine oil level check, engine oil leak check, engine air filter check, coolant fluid level and system check, brake fluid level and condition check, windscreen wiper condition check, front and rear brake pads check, vehicle undercarriage check, A/C temperature and filters check, suspension components check, steering components check, bodywork inspection, electronic diagnostic test, complimentary car wash, vacuum and tires shine.

This offer is available on all models registered before 1st January 2022.

Additionally, using StarView by Mercedes-Benz Oman, customers will receive a personalized video of their vehicle health check, shared via email and SMS, along with a detailed estimate, ensuring transparency and trust throughout the process.

Shaun Michael, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Oman, stated:

"Ramadan is a time of reflection, care, and shared journeys. At Mercedes-Benz Oman, we take pride in offering this complimentary vehicle health check as a gesture of appreciation to our valued customers. With premium care tailored for your Mercedes-Benz, we aim to keep every journey smooth and memorable this Ramadan.”

Make every moment on the road count this Ramadan with the assurance of certified care from Mercedes-Benz.

For more details or to book your complimentary vehicle health check, visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Service Centre or contact 80077333. Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-

Donatella Donatelli

Head of Marketing & Communication

Zawawi Trading Co.

Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Sultanate of Oman

Email: donatella.donatelli@mercedes-benz.co.om

Nermin Al Zakhab

Integrated Account Manager

Team X

Email: nermin.alzakhab@teamx.one

Press information and digital services for journalists can be found on our Mercedes-Benz media site at www.group-media.mercedes-benz.com as well as on www.mercedes-benz-mena.com/oman/en/

or through social media at:

www.instagram.com/mercedesbenzoman

www.twitter.com/MercedesBenzOM

www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzOman

www.youtube.com/channel/UC0xEMKiy2giiZKKIictrGJw

www.linkedin.com/company/mercedes-benz-cars-oman/