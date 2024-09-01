Muscat, Oman — Mercedes-Benz Oman is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated all-electric range in its showrooms starting September 1st, 2024. This milestone marks a significant step forward in sustainable mobility in Oman, offering customers the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, luxury, and environmental consciousness.

Oman's new all-electric range lineup includes the EQA, EQB, EQE Sedan, EQE SUV, EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, and the all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. Each model caters to different preferences and lifestyles, ensuring every customer can find an electric vehicle (EV) that suits their needs. The EQA and EQB offer compact versatility ideal for urban driving, while the EQE and EQS Sedans set new standards for business sophistication and luxury. For those seeking power and elegance in a commanding form, the EQE and EQS SUVs deliver an unmatched driving experience. The G 580 with EQ Technology brings unparalleled off-road capabilities to the EV market, combining rugged durability with advanced electric technology.

"We are thrilled to bring the future of mobility to Oman by introducing our all-electric range by Mercedes-Benz," said Shaun Michael, Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz Oman. "This launch is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly transportation options. The electric range represents the pinnacle of EV technology, and we are confident that our customers will be as excited as we are to experience the future of driving."

The all-electric range by Mercedes-Benz is powered by advanced electric motors paired with next-generation batteries. They deliver remarkable performance with horsepower ranging from 190 to 658, depending on the model. With class-leading aerodynamics and a driving range of up to over 700 kilometers on a single charge for the EQS, these vehicles set new standards for efficiency and convenience.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology further enhances the lineup with its unique off-road capabilities. Built on a ladder-frame concept, the G 580 features a high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the frame, ensuring a low center of gravity and an impressive range of up to 473 kilometers. With four individually controlled motors and innovative driving functions such as G-TURN and G-STEERING, the G 580 is designed to conquer any terrain while maintaining zero emissions. Its robust underbody protection and advanced off-road control systems make it a standout choice for adventure enthusiasts looking for a sustainable option.

As part of Mercedes-Benz's global sustainable business strategy "Ambition 2039," the company aims to achieve net carbon neutrality for its fleet of new vehicles over their entire lifecycle. Launching the all-electric range in Oman is a significant step towards this goal. Mercedes-Benz Oman is proud to lead the way in driving sustainable luxury forward in the region.

Customers are invited to visit the Mercedes-Benz Oman showroom from the 1st of September to experience the future of driving the all-electric range. Our expert team is ready to assist you in exploring these groundbreaking vehicles' unique features and benefits.

For more information or to secure a test drive, please call 80077333 or visit our website, www.mercedes-benz-mena.com/oman/en/

-Ends-

Donatella Donatelli

Head of Marketing & Communication

Zawawi Trading Co.

Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Sultanate of Oman

Email: donatella.donatelli@mercedes-benz.co.om

Nermin Al Zakhab

Integrated Account Manager

Team X

Email: nermin.alzakhab@teamx.one

Press information and digital services for journalists can be found on our Mercedes-Benz media site at www.group-media.mercedes-benz.com as well as on www.mercedes-benz-mena.com/oman/en/

or through social media at:

www.instagram.com/mercedesbenzoman

www.twitter.com/MercedesBenzOM

www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzOman

www.youtube.com/channel/UC0xEMKiy2giiZKKIictrGJw

www.linkedin.com/company/mercedes-benz-cars-oman/