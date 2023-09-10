Doha, Qatar: The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is distinguished by its dynamism and assertiveness. It encapsulates a distinctive view of the world enhanced with the latest advanced technology equipment and upgraded design.

The car is available at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar in its showroom on Salwa Road.

The exterior of the GLE

The new GLE inspires with more than just one exterior highlight: the optimised front design with the new radiator grille emphasises its dynamic SUV character. The optionally available 22-inch light-alloy wheels and the bright panoramic sunroof embody a high level of driving comfort even at first glance. Its refined details also include the ambient lighting, an animated Mercedes-Benz pattern is projected onto the ground when the doors are opened.

With its new front design, the GLE shines with a grand appearance: the front section of the car proudly presents a new look. The newly designed radiator grille of the AMG Line with a Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome characterises the striking and SUV-typical design of the GLE. The newly shaped air outlets lend it an even greater presence.

Its 22-inch light alloy wheels bring you comfortably to your destination and round off the sporty, elegant design.

The Panoramic sliding sunroof gives a real open-air feeling: if desired, the infinitely electrically adjustable panoramic sliding sunroof provides fresh air when open. The opening height can be automatically adjusted to the current driving speed. Even when closed, it provides a pleasantly bright ambience in the interior.

Getting in and out of the new GLE is a highlight every time. The optionally available surround lighting uses sophisticated LCD technology to project an animated Mercedes-Benz pattern onto the ground when the doors are open.

The newly designed Rear light signature with two horizontal blocks at the rear underlines the striking SUV character of the GLE. The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlamps of the GLE shine in a new design and ensure excellent visibility thanks to individually controllable LEDs. In addition to the warm white light quality that is pleasant to the eyes, the system impresses with numerous intelligent lighting functions.

The interior of the new GLE

The interior of the new GLE is inspired by first-class comfort and high-quality materials for an exclusive feel-good ambience. Equipped with a new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and the latest generation MBUX, the GLE offers excellent operating comfort on every journey.

In the interior of the GLE, a luxurious look meets progressive SUV character: for example, with the optional new MANUFAKTUR glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer trim. Another design highlight: the new angular air vents with chrome louvres.

The interior of the new GLE shines in the new two-tone colour combinations of Catalan beige/black and Bahia brown/black. The high-quality upholstery enables all passengers to enjoy exclusive comfort on every journey.

The high centre console with its two grab handles represents the playful element of the off-road experience. In addition to perfect ergonomics, flowing leather surfaces convey a luxurious impression. Multimedia functions can be controlled intuitively via the integrated touchpad.

The car is equipped with the latest MBUX multimedia system which comes with a new user interface and makes the interior of the GLE even more digital and intelligent. Enjoy even more comfort and intuitive operation by voice, touch or gestures.

With the new multifunction steering wheel in leather, you can control a wide range of vehicle functions such as navigation, telephony or entertainment without having to take your hands off the steering wheel. The new operating concept and the capacitive touch control panels are not only convincing in terms of functionality but also provide a visual highlight.

The equipment highlights of the GLE

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV comes with a wide range of advanced equipment to enhance the comfort levels of drivers and passengers alike.

MBUX augmented reality connects the real world with the virtual world and navigates you safely through even the most confusing traffic situations. Graphic navigation and traffic information appear on live images from the front camera, making orientation and location easier.

Smartphone Integration merges the mobile phone with the infotainment system via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. This gives you convenient access to the most important apps on your smartphone. You can also quickly and easily use apps from third-party providers such as Spotify. With the wireless charging system in the front oddments tray, you can also conveniently charge your compatible smartphone while driving.

In addition, you can give your smartphone or tablet a quick charge - with a total of five USB-C ports, you and your passengers can power mobile devices while on the move easily. With the Burmester® surround sound system, all passengers will enjoy a listening experience in a new dimension. Experience first-class sound with the high-quality Burmester® 3D surround sound system. 13 high-performance speakers and a system power of 590 watts create an impressive sound backdrop including multi-channel format support for true surround sound with Dolby Atmos®. You can specifically optimise this for the front and rear seats to intensify the listening pleasure.

The outlook for sporty driving pleasure and an effortlessly superior driving experience is good: the head-up display transforms your windscreen into an exciting digital cockpit. This means that you always have a direct view of key information. Your full attention remains on the road and the traffic situation ahead of you. You can adjust the height and brightness of the display according to your preferences.

Smart home integration is available with "Hey Mercedes!". You can connect your smart home system to your GLE and control your compatible smart home products such as temperature, lighting, shutters or electrical appliances while on the move. With the MBUX voice assistant, this is done very conveniently by voice control.

Active assist packages

The Traffic Sign Assist Keeps an eye out for you: Thanks to the intelligent linking of camera and map data, Traffic Sign Assist is not only able to detect speed limits, overtaking restrictions and when they are cancelled. It also shows no-entry restrictions and warns you against incorrectly entering roads against the flow of traffic

Besides, the duo of Active Parking Assist and 360° camera can already assist you when parking, backing out and manoeuvring. It can even detect free parking spaces as you drive past. The all-round view thanks to the 360° camera including a virtual bird's-eye view is particularly impressive

The Driving Assistance package Plus supports you according to the situation with speed adjustment, steering and collision risk. The package includes numerous assistance systems such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC or Active Tailback Assist. This can reduce the risk of accidents and effectively protect passengers and road users. This way you can reach your destination relaxed and safe

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC in a tailback automatically adjusts the speed of the vehicle in front. The desired safety distance can be set in several increments. This means that in normal driving, you don't need to constantly brake or accelerate yourself when the traffic ahead requires it.

Drive predictively and intelligently with the Active Brake Assist which can help you avoid rear-end collisions with moving or stationary vehicles ahead, as well as accidents with moving pedestrians or cyclists. As part of this, in addition to distance and collision warning, the system primarily also offers situation-related braking assistance – right up to autonomous emergency braking.

Comfort at the highest levels

The ENERGIZING Package Plus is available on request, to ensure that your fitness-safety and well-being can be increased. For this purpose, various comfort features are intelligently networked and stored in different comfort programs. In this way, the climate, the sound, the ambient lighting, the air freshener and the seat comfort - including massage function in the case of multi-contour seats - can be combined to create intelligently composed programs.

The AIR-BALANCE package delivers a fascinating experience for the senses and promotes your well-being. You can look forward to a fragrance that matches the character of your vehicle perfectly and can contribute to improved air quality on board. You can load the fragrance generator in the glove box with interior fragrances from the Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions range to suit your requirements. As standard, you are greeted with the Mercedes-Benz SUV fragrance "Forest Mood".

SAFETY

The GLE SUV always has all the features to make you safe. PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side can prepare you and your front passenger for a side impact by moving you sideways, and thus reduce the risk of injury. The system can move you away from the side facing the accident towards the centre of the vehicle. This can have a positive effect in the event of a side impact.

The side airbags in the rear protect the chest area of passengers on the outer rear seats in the event of a severe side impact. Together with the standard window bags, they offer optimum safety potential to prevent or mitigate injuries. The air cushions deploy between the door and the occupant.

Your choice of driving

With DYNAMIC SELECT, you can easily determine the driving behaviour of your GLE at the touch of a button. You use driving modes to control the characteristics of the engine, transmission, suspension or steering depending on the driving situation. The driving modes "Eco", "Comfort", "Sport", "Offroad" and "Individual" are available in the GLE SUV.

The 4MATIC all-wheel drive applies the power delivered by the muscular engines to impressive effect. Always active, the system improves traction and handling, especially in difficult road conditions. A true safety advantage in the wet, snow and icy conditions. And a reliable basis for sporty driving pleasure.