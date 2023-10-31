Cairo, Egypt: – To mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mercedes-Benz Egypt announced renewing their long-term partnership with Baheya Foundation. This partnership will support Baheya’s ambitious humanitarian projects including the early Detection and Treatment of Women’s Breast Cancer. Additionally, it will contribute to continuing the establishment of the new breast cancer hospital in Sheikh Zayed.

In this ongoing collaboration, the successful completion of Phase 1-A of the new hospital has been realized, featuring two fully operational units for early detection and treatment, alongside the opening of the hospital's back entrance and the transformation of the emergency area into functional clinics, including surgical clinics.

The completion of the second Phase of the new hospital will include promising developments, with the introduction of new services and facilities such as the hospital's main entrance, an administrative area to streamline operations, state-of-the-art hospital labs, pathology services, 19 patient rooms, advanced operations rooms, CT facilities, a parking area for convenience, and essential service rooms for electricity and mechanics. These milestones reflect unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare services & wellbeing.

Since its establishment in 2015, Baheya Foundation has been able to receive over 200,000 cases, between early examination, diagnosis and tumor detection. The company’s support for Baheya Foundation builds on the successful partnership that started in 2021 supporting women with breast cancer and raising awareness about the importance of its early detection. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Egypt will support the NGO’s heartfelt community initiatives throughout the year.

Social responsibility is one of the brand’s core values. This social commitment and healthcare initiative aligns with the profound efforts of Baheya Foundation. At Mercedes-Benz, sustainability means permanently creating value and sustainable benefits for all stakeholder groups, including the society as a whole. Economic, environmental, and social responsibility go hand in hand — along the entire value chain, a responsibility to which Mercedes-Benz is committed.

