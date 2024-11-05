The facility operates with a fully carbon-neutral process and aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative.

Once operational, it will be the largest biofuel processing facility in the Middle East, positioning the UAE as a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production leader.

Abu Dhabi: Mercantile & Maritime Group, a global provider of energy and logistics, specialising in the physical trading of oil and gas, as well as a proven advisory service provider, announces the expansion of its fully owned and operated facility, MENA Terminals in Fujairah, to launch a pioneering biofuel processing plant valued at AED 2.2 billion. This expansion highlights the group’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supports the UAE’s goal of leading the way toward a greener future.

The biofuel facility at MENA Terminals will be expanded by over 1 million square feet and is set for completion by 2026. Once operational, it will produce up to 150 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually, representing nearly 10% of current global SAF production. This marks a significant milestone for sustainable energy in the Middle East and aligns with the UAE’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and its ambition to become a global hub for low-carbon aviation fuel.

In his comments, Mr Murtaza Lakhani, CEO of Mercantile & Maritime said: “This expansion is a significant step forward for Mercantile & Maritime Group and sustainable energy across the UAE. We are deeply grateful to the UAE’s wise leadership and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, for his enduring support and vision, which has been pivotal in making this milestone possible. Fujairah’s strategic location and forward-thinking leadership make it an ideal home for our biofuel facility at MENA Terminals, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, and our investment in this facility reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility. In line with the ‘UAE Net Zero 2050’ initiative, we are proud to contribute to a sustainable future for the UAE, and the wider region.”

“By producing SAF locally, we are reducing the nation’s reliance on imports, thereby lessening carbon emissions and minimizing environmental impact across the entire supply chain, including traditional shipping methods. Alternatively, we will utilize the local rail network to transport SAF across the UAE, with future plans for regional distribution. The SAF processing plant will integrate advanced artificial intelligence to optimise refinery operations and maintenance. Additionally, the facility will adhere to global standards set by IATA, CORSIA, and RED III, supporting the highest levels of environmental compliance.” Added Lakhani.

MENA Terminals is present at ADIPEC 2024, held from 4 – 7 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Visitors are invited to experience the unveiling of the new facility at MENA Terminals stand in Hall 1, where a 3D model will be displayed.