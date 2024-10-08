Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For the second consecutive year, ISG, an independent research firm, has named Mercans a Leader in its Global Managed Payroll Services (Multi-Country) ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 report.

In this annual assessment, out of 26 payroll solutions and services providers evaluated, Mercans stood out as an industry leader for its G2N Nova platform which uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver anonymous, accurate payroll services to companies worldwide. The platform’s ability to automate workflows and eliminate human intervention ensures that payroll operations are both secure and error-free, further solidifying Mercans’ position as an industry leader.

ISG Analyst Applauds Mercans’ Digital Transformation in Payroll

ISG commended Mercans for leading digital transformation in global payroll, specifically highlighting its groundbreaking G2N Nova platform. G2N Nova is the only stateless global payroll application capable of performing gross-to-net calculations for over 100 countries within seconds—without storing any employee data. This disruptive innovation is helping multinationals fully digitalize their payroll operations, enabling faster, more secure processing.

The platform’s unique ability to deliver an autonomous, touchless payroll experience drastically reduces both processing times and costs. G2N Nova has disrupted traditional payroll models by eliminating the need for in-country subcontractors and 3rd party software, empowering companies to consolidate their global payroll operations in a single system.

Anonymous Payroll, AI-Powered Accuracy and Global Reporting

Mercans’ G2N Nova platform uses AI and ML to automate payroll processes, enhancing accuracy and eliminating human intervention. Payroll calculations are conducted without accessing PII, ensuring compliance with global privacy regulations. Its audit system flags suspicious transactions for added security.

G2N Nova offers advanced analytics and global reporting, consolidating payroll data across 100+ countries. The platform offers a unified payroll experience, supported by Mercans’ proprietary technology and local experts, without relying on third-party providers or subcontractors.

Flexible Operating Models for Diverse Business Needs

Mercans provides a flexible range of payroll service models, including Software as a Service (SaaS), Managed Services, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). These options allow businesses to adapt their payroll solutions to their needs, with the ability to transition between models seamlessly. G2N Nova’s horizontal architecture powers SaaS and managed payroll services for thousands of companies globally, consolidating payroll processing and reporting on a single platform.

Rachel Anderson, Lead Analyst at ISG, commends Mercans, stating, “Mercans is scaling rapidly with its native gross-to-net solution. The payroll is processed in its own payroll engine in 160 countries, without any in-country partners”.

Boosting Profitability for Middle Eastern Businesses

With a strong presence in Dubai, Mercans delivers top-tier payroll services that enhance profitability for businesses across the Middle East. The G2N Nova Anonymous Payroll platform streamlines payroll processes, resulting in faster processing times and reduced administrative costs. By utilizing cutting-edge AI-driven data anonymization, businesses can effectively minimize the risk of data breaches, protecting themselves from costly legal challenges and potential reputational harm.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans’ revolutionary global payroll engine G2N Nova enables enterprise businesses & HCM providers to perform gross to-net calculations across 100+ legislation. To learn more about this innovative platform, visit www.mercans.com

Read the full ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 report here.

