Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Merak Capital, a Saudi-based investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority, leads a $1.65M investment round in Hakeem Health alongside Sanabil 500. Hakeem Health is a healthcare technology company developing an AI-powered medical assistant that delivers real-time, evidence-based clinical insights at the point of care in multiple languages.

Hakeem Health’s flagship platform, HakeemDx, is a clinical decision support engine that integrates with hospital systems, including EMRs and lab platforms, to deliver real-time, bilingual (Arabic/English), evidence-based guidance to clinicians at the point of care, reducing medical errors and supporting better patient outcomes.

Operating on a scalable SaaS model, Hakeem Health is targeting institutional adoption across hospitals, universities and healthcare payers through recurring contracts. With more than 2,000 hospitals across key regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, the company is positioned for regional growth.

The investment aligns with Merak Capital’s strategy to support high-growth technology companies, with a focus on artificial intelligence as a driver of innovation. It also reflects the firm’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, supporting digital transformation and the development of knowledge-based industries.

Abdulelah Alshareef, Principal of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, said: “AI is already delivering measurable productivity gains across industries, and healthcare remains a critical area for impact. Hakeem addresses key challenges in clinical decision-making by enabling faster, more accurate assessments that can improve patient outcomes. Backed by a team with deep industry experience, this represents the kind of innovation we are proud to support.”

Bilal Adi, Founder and CEO of Hakeem Health, said: “Our mission is to help clinicians make better decisions, faster, so patients receive better care. Merak Capital’s investment reinforces that mission and supports the next phase of our growth. This funding enables us to expand our platform “HakeemDx” across hospitals and health systems in the GCC and continue building AI solutions that clinicians trust.”

With this investment, Hakeem Health is positioned to accelerate institutional adoption of HakeemDx across the GCC, as regional healthcare systems increasingly look to AI to drive clinical efficiency and quality of care.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority, the firm manages over SAR 3 billion across 10 funds spanning venture capital, private equity, credit financing, and special projects. Merak is built on deep technological insight and market research, staying at the forefront of digital trends and identifying investments aligned with adoption cycles across sectors locally, regionally, and globally.

The firm partners with visionary founders and enterprises driving transformation, unlocking new markets, and enabling sustainable growth. Merak takes an active approach to value creation, supporting portfolio companies through governance enhancement, operational development, and strategic growth initiatives as they scale toward market leadership.

About Hakeem

Hakeem Health is a KSA-based healthcare technology company on a mission to make AI-first clinical decision support the standard of care across the GCC. Its flagship platform, HakeemDx, equips clinicians with point-of-care intelligence built for the realities of regional health systems from JCI-accredited hospitals to national health authorities. Hakeem is backed by leading regional investors committed to building category-defining healthcare technology from the region, for the world.

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Mansour Alkhamis

mansour.alkhamis@edelmansmithfield.com