The collaboration aims to help early-stage gaming companies scale their operations, achieve international growth, and contribute to a vibrant gaming ecosystem through mentorship, technical expertise, and a focus on long-term impact

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Merak Capital, a technology-focused investment firm, licensed by Capital Market Authority (CMA), and AWS, a global leader in cloud computing, are collaborating to drive innovation and growth in Saudi Arabia’s gaming industry. Together, AWS and Merak Capital aim to provide technical guidance and cloud adoption support to early-stage gaming companies, helping them scale their operations and make progress towards global success.

The collaboration is expected to support gaming startups through initiatives such as the Exel Gaming Accelerator, which offers a comprehensive program tailored to the unique needs of gaming entrepreneurs. This accelerator, developed in alignment with Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, represents a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s national efforts to build a vibrant and competitive gaming ecosystem.

AWS’s contributions include cloud credits for eligible startups, practical workshops, and tailored technical support which will help in, enabling gaming startups to adopt advanced cloud-native technologies, optimize costs, and enhance scalability. The collaboration's holistic approach emphasizes innovation and long-term sector development, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in the gaming sector.

This collaboration builds on the solid foundation established by the “Merak Gaming Fund” (MGF), an $80 million investment fund under the Gaming and Esports Sector Financing Program overseen by the National Development Fund (NDF) in collaboration with the Social Development Bank and the Saudi Esports Federation. The Merak Gaming Fund plays a key role in achieving the objectives of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and the Ignite Digital Content Program, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

As part of its broader mandate, the National Development Fund (NDF) oversees an integrated development finance ecosystem that supports key sectors, including E-gaming and esports. Through initiatives like the Merak Gaming Fund (MGF), NDF plays a pivotal role in driving investment and innovation in the gaming industry, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. By fostering strategic collaborations, NDF strengthens the sector’s growth and positions the Kingdom as a regional leader in digital entertainment and economic development.

Abdullah Altamami, Founder and CEO of Merak Capital, commented:

“Our collaboration with AWS marks an exciting new chapter in Merak Capital’s objective to cultivate a thriving gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. By equipping startups with cutting-edge technology and critical resources through Exel Gaming Accelerator, we are empowering a new generation of gaming entrepreneurs to innovate, compete, and achieve global success.”

Exel Gaming Accelerator is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort. Startups with scalable business models and strong growth potential are encouraged to apply. Participants will gain access to mentorship, investment opportunities, and technical expertise from leading partners, including AWS. Applications will remain open until February 16, 2025.

About Merak Capital:

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Built on deep technological research and understanding, Merak Capital identifies investment opportunities aligned with digital adoption cycles locally, regionally, and globally. The firm’s mission is to partner with the builders of tomorrow, unlocking new markets and driving technological transformation.

