Cairo – Menassat Developments announced a new milestone that reinforces its leading position in the Egyptian real estate market, backed by a clear future vision and a Board of Directors with decades of extensive experience. The company was founded with an ambitious perspective to serve as an integrated development platform, boasting a wide portfolio of projects in the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo, supported by strong land ownership and a strategy centered on innovation and sustainability.

Since its establishment, Menassat has established itself as a trusted entity, offering innovative investment products and integrated urban solutions that contribute to shaping Egypt’s urban landscape. Its success is driven by a clear vision and an approach rooted in innovation and sustainability, enabling the company to build a diverse portfolio of projects that meet the aspirations of both clients and investors.

Behind this success stands a strong board of directors, led by Eng. Ahmed Amin Massoud, and including Eng. Sherif Selim, Eng. Mohamed El-Bostany, Eng. Adly El keiy, Eng. Mohamed Ghobashy, Eng. Yasser Abdallah, Eng. Sherif Shaalan, and Eng. Mahmoud Amin Massoud. With over 45 years of experience in developing and managing hundreds of projects in Egypt and abroad, the Board has the expertise to guide the company in executing landmark projects to international standards, achieving sustainable growth and leaving a distinctive mark on the real estate development sector.

Backed by the expertise of its Board of Directors, Menassat has successfully built a diversified portfolio of projects that cater to the needs of different client segments. The company’s portfolio reflects its strength and strategic vision, featuring landmark developments such as Podia Tower in the New Administrative Capital , the first tower in Egypt to undergo an international wind study and incorporate the latest smart building technologies; Eclipse in New Cairo, located directly on North 90th Avenue with panoramic views of South 90th Avenue, offering administrative, commercial, and medical spaces designed to future-forward standards; and Axel, which delivers a fully integrated experience with innovative services and modern spaces tailored to various sectors. In addition, Valory serves as a premier commercial hub in the heart of Fifth Settlement, redefining the modern work environment and keeping pace with evolving market demands.

The company’s latest project, Begonia Destination, represents the last prime residential land parcel in Fifth Settlement, spanning 25 acres with a building footprint not exceeding 20%. The project is distinguished by its vast green spaces, natural lakes, and expansive community areas. It comprises 23 residential buildings with a total of 512 units, complemented by commercial activities and a full range of services. The development also features Begonia Walk, which integrates a world-class five-star hotel, residential apartments, as well as commercial, administrative, and medical units; making it a comprehensive investment product that meets the aspirations of both the local and regional markets

“On this occasion, Eng. Ahmed Amin Massoud, Chairman of Menassat Developments, stated:

“At Menassat, we don’t just build projects, we create destinations that embody a fully integrated lifestyle. Our approach is rooted in innovation and sustainability, backed by decades of expertise from our Board of Directors in real estate development and investment. While we take pride in what we have achieved so far, the projects ahead are far greater. We remain committed to continuous innovation and expansion to solidify our position as one of the leading developers capable of making a real difference in Egypt’s and the region’s urban landscape.”

Menassat has proven itself as one of Egypt’s most prominent developers, distinguished by its expertise, clear vision, and strategic approach that focuses on premium locations and contemporary designs tailored to market needs. This approach has made Menassat a trusted partner and the preferred choice for investors.

Through its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025, Menassat aims to unlock new horizons for strategic partnerships and expand its footprint both locally and regionally. Looking ahead, the company’s future plans are centered on integrating the latest technological innovations in construction and real estate management, ensuring added value and the long-term sustainable projects.

About Menassat Developments:

Menassat Developments is one of Egypt’s leading real estate companies, founded by eight partners with more than 45 years of combined expertise in developing and managing over 160 projects worth more than EGP 25 billion. The company’s philosophy is built on innovation, precision, and sustainability, delivering projects that generate exceptional value and long-term returns, powered by the strong vision and expertise of its distinguished Board of Directors.

Menassat’s diverse portfolio includes landmark projects such as Podia Tower in the New Administrative Capital, Eclipse in New Cairo, Axle for commercial and administrative spaces, Valory for business and retail in Fifth Settlement, and the contemporary Begonia residential development. These projects reflect the company’s commitment to smart urbanization and international standards, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner and a pioneer in shaping Egypt’s and the region’s urban future.