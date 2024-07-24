Dubai, UAE – MENAP-SCI (Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Self Care Industry), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting self-care in the MENAP region, commemorates International Self-Care Day today, July 24, 2024. This year’s Self-Care month marks the 5th anniversary of the World Health Organization's (WHO) first global guideline on self-care interventions for health and well-being.

Self-Care Month is an opportunity to raise awareness about self-care, acknowledge its benefits and achievements, and call for commitments to expand health systems to include self-care. MENAP-SCI aligns with the WHO's guideline on self-care interventions, bridging gaps between communities, primary care, and health systems.

“The region is experiencing a dynamic shift towards healthier living, with self-care practices becoming a cornerstone of this transformation,” said Kamal Ubaysi, Global Head of Digital Commercial Programs, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare. “At MENAP-SCI, our commitment is to empower individuals across the region to manage their health proactively through comprehensive education, valuable resources, and unwavering support. Together, we are forging a path towards a healthier and more resilient future.”

MENAP-SCI recognizes the transformative impact of self-care on individual health and wellness, advocating for its widespread adoption and accessibility throughout the region. Improving it involves key elements such as local community initiatives, digital health innovations, and ongoing collaboration with policymakers. Self-care interventions do not replace health systems but rather enhance and complement them, providing a more comprehensive healthcare experience.

About MENAP-SCI

MENAP-SCI (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan Self Care Industry) is a not-for-profit organization which represents manufacturers of non-prescription medicines, food supplements and self-care medical devices (all also designated as Consumer Health Products), based in the MENAP region. MENAP-SCI is dedicated to promoting better health by the use of consumer health care products where self-care increasingly contributes to better health and more sustainable healthcare systems.

For more information (Press only):

Menapsmi@proglobal.ae (PR Agency)