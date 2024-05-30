UAE: As the foremost authority on the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region’s leisure and entertainment industry, MENALAC remains committed to its responsibility towards ensuring a dynamic, exciting and safe landscape for visitors and businesses.

In continuation of its proactive role in adequately representing its members and playing a progressive role in enhancing the leisure and entertainment industry, MENALAC held an annual general meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2024, to elect 5 new Board Members who will help steer the organisation’s vision with new ideas and initiatives for further growth and innovation within the MENA leisure, entertainment and amusement industry.

The current MENALAC Board comprises 17 members, including 15 Operator Board members, 7 with permanent seats and 3 with continued terms. The remaining 5 Operator Board positions were open for elections. The Board also comprises 2 Manufacturer & Supplier members. Post the AGM, the new MENALAC Board Members for May 2024 to May 2025 include:

Mr. Mishal Al Hokair, Deputy CEO, Al Hokair Group – President of MENALAC Mr. Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure – Vice President of MENALAC Sheikha Monira Khaled Al Sabah, CEO, Play Enterprises Representee of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas Mr. Mohammed Attia, CEO, Al Othaim Entertainment Co. Ms. Shifa Yusuffali, CEO, IdeaCrate Edutainment Company Mr. Alwalid Al Baltan, Founder & CEO, Rafeeh Group Mr. Ghassan Assi, COO, Trampo Extreme Ms. Hind Galadari, Deputy GM, Warner Bros. World, Abu Dhabi Mr. Shazad Ali Abdullah, CEO, Cheeky Monkeys Playland Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Cheif Executive Officer, Seef Properties B.S.C., Bahrain Mr. Mohammed Rashad Ahmed Al Hinai, Managing Director, FunZone Family Entertainment Centre LLC, Oman Mr. Juan Richards, General Manager, Atlantis Dubai – Aquaventure, UAE Mr. Ahmad Kamel, CEO, Fawasel Advanced for Entertainment and Tourism Mr.Yawar Pasha, Group Chief Financial Officer, IMG Theme Park LLC Mr. Mike Rigby, Executive VP, Middle East & India, Whitewater Mr. Davide Camaiora, Managing Director, Vivaticket

Constituting influential personalities, the MENALAC Board Members represent a diverse group who bring a wealth of experience and a shared vision to ensure industry-wide excellence benchmarked against global standards. The newly elected board will meet by the end of June to elect its various voluntary functions and positions to start a new year in MENALAC’s continuing journey to benefits its members.

As such, the new Board Members will focus on several key areas, which include:

Aligning with regional regulatory bodies: With an aim to encourage innovation, implement the highest level of safety standards at every facility and ensure that the interests of its members at regional levels are well represented and heard, the new Board Members will engage with regulatory bodies throughout the MENA region. At the same time, the new Board Members will remain committed to advocating for fair and favourable regulations to foster further growth of an already vibrant industry.

Strengthening collaborations: The newly elected Board Members will strengthen collaboration with other regional trade organizations to create synergies that will benefit both organisations with the ultimate goal to uplift the regional entertainment landscape.

Widening networking opportunities: To elevate business performance, enrich the landscape with fair competition and enhance the knowledge of its members, the new Board will focus on widening networking opportunities across the region. The networking events will be designed to bring together global and regional thought leaders, decision-makers, gamechangers to enrich the industry with relevant information, recent updates and futuristic trends.

Promoting knowledge sharing: MENALAC is collaborating with the Saudi Entertainment Academy to create comprehensive learning & development and upskilling opportunities for talents working within the regional leisure and entertainment industry. In addition, MENALAC will continue sharing knowledge and expertise all-year round through its multi-faceted endeavours that include the annual MENA leisure report offering a deep look into the landscape; monthly newsletters curated with updates on new projects and opportunities; as well as thought leadership articles, among other things.

Ensuring equal representation: Importantly, the MENALAC Board Members remain strongly committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment for the industry stakeholders.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Company Misonika

Name Upasna Barua

Designation Executive Director

Address Level 41, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

Email upasna.barua@misonika.com