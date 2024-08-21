Dubai, UAE: MENA Impact, a UAE-based social enterprise dedicated to empowering organizations and individuals for impact in the MENA region, proudly announces its achievement of B Corporation (B Corp) Certification. This prestigious certification marks MENA Impact as the 12th B Corp in the UAE and one of over 20 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



B Corp certified companies are businesses that meet high standards of environmental and social impact, accountability, and transparency. This global community is committed to using business as a force for good. To achieve B Corp certification, MENA Impact underwent a rigorous third-party assessment to evaluate its environmental and social performance. The assessment also benchmarked ways to integrate impact into the company’s business model and required evidence of its positive impact.



Nadine Zidani, Founder and CEO, commented: “From the beginning of MENA Impact’s journey, I knew we would become a B Corp certified company. We want to walk the talk and hold ourselves accountable to our stakeholders. We are very proud to join the B Corp community and to see it growing in our region.”



MENA Impact is a purpose-driven company offering a one-stop shop for sustainability, and supporting organizations throughout their impact journey. They are committed to systemic change and work closely with stakeholders to contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the MENA region.



One of their key commitments is empowering MENA youth through employment. MENA Impact supports young people from underemployed countries by providing sustainability training and job opportunities, enabling them to enter the workforce and contribute to the region’s sustainable future.



As B Corp ambassadors, MENA Impact is dedicated to supporting the growth of this movement in the MENA region. From guiding organizations on their certification journey to applying standards that measure and improve environmental and social impact, MENA Impact stands as an expert partner in enhancing sustainability practices and expanding this thriving community.

MENA Impact is a purpose-driven, woman-led social enterprise based in the UAE. They offer a one-stop shop solution that includes sustainability programs and online courses, educational content, and community-building activities. Dedicated to the MENA region, MENA Impact is committed to advancing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

