Dubai, UAE - The Mena Fintech Association (MFTA) is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Future of Finance (FoF) vertical, aimed at shaping the future of the financial industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. And leading this charge is none other than Ronit Ghose, the globally renowned expert in the field.

As the Industry Chair of the FoF vertical, Mr. Ghose will bring his vast experience and expertise in the financial industry to drive the FoF conversation and lead the MFTA in shaping the future of finance in the region. Mr. Ghose is the Global Head of the Future of Finance team at Citi, the bank’s think tank, and an Advisor to Universities, Governments, VCs and Start-ups.

"We are thrilled to have Ronit Ghose join us as the Industry Chair of the FoF vertical," said Nameer Khan, Chairman - MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION. "His passion for innovation and expertise in the financial industry will be invaluable as we work together to shape the future of finance in the MENA region."

The FoF vertical will be the hub for exploring the latest trends and innovations in the financial industry and will bring together key stakeholders to drive change and shape the future of finance in the region. The MFTA is dedicated to promoting and supporting the growth of the fintech industry and this launch is a testament to their commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in the industry.

About Mena Fintech Association

The Mena Fintech Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the growth of the fintech industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. The MFTA works to bring together key stakeholders to drive innovation, collaboration and growth in the fintech industry.

About Ronit Ghose

Ronit Ghose is the Global Head of the Future of Finance team for Citi Global Insights, the bank’s think tank, and is a recognized leader in the financial industry. He was previously Global Head of Research for Banks and Fintech at Citi. He is currently an Advisor to the Financial Technology Centre at Imperial College Business School in London, part of the founding team of a Web3 investor based in Dubai, a member of the DIFC Innovation Panel and co-hosts a popular Fintech podcast produced by CFTE.