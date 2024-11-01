Cairo: In line with its innovative vision to introduce distinctive ideas to the Egyptian market across various economic sectors, Melee is excited to announce the launch of Equine, the first equestrian company dedicated to all disciplines of equestrian sports. Equine will join a group of companies that Melee is prepared to establish in various fields, such as real estate, hospitality, education, sports, etc.

Melee aims to provide Equine with a comprehensive range of services for equestrian sports. This includes opportunities to practice the sport and rehabilitation and training services, offering programs for equestrian enthusiasts at all skill levels, from beginners to professionals. The services will cover horse welfare, including veterinary care and proper nutrition, as well as the management of sports clubs and the organization of local and international equestrian events and competitions. Additionally, awareness programs will be implemented to promote equestrian sports within the community.

“Our journey begins with a well-structured plan aimed at establishing our presence in the Egyptian and Arab markets through various activities that we believe will enhance Egypt's economic position and attract more investments," said Gasser Bahgat, Chairman and Managing Director of Melee. "To foster genuine innovation and contribute to the local market, we have created a dedicated company for equestrian sports.

Bahgat continued: "We are excited to launch Equine, driven by our vision of the immense potential of equestrian sports in Egypt and the region, along with its significant social and economic value. This commitment is further underscored by the Egyptian government's great commitment to sports, including equestrian sports, and its substantial efforts to support the sport and develop more specialized clubs. Therefore, Equine, in collaboration with Melee, will actively support these initiatives to elevate equestrian sports and strengthen the Egyptian sports system."

Equine already owns two sports clubs: one in East Cairo, at Platinum Club, a renowned club in the 5th Settlement , and the other in the North Coast within the Amwaj project. Melee plans to develop two new clubs and ambitiously expand Equine's activities both within Egypt and across various Arab countries, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia.

This was confirmed by Ali Sabbour, CEO of Equine, who stated: "Our goal at Equine is to elevate the standards of equestrian sports in Egypt and the Arab region by providing the necessary infrastructure and high-quality services while promoting awareness of its significance. We envision Equine as a pivotal player in the advancement of equestrian sports, ensuring Egypt remains aligned with global advancements and trends in this field.”

He added: “We will leverage Egypt's strengths as a leader in equestrian sports, aiming to place the country on the world stage by organizing major international championships. By capitalizing on Egypt's recent remarkable developments in infrastructure for various international clubs and stadiums, we are committed to raising awareness of this sport within the society. Through services, events, and competitions, we will allow athletes to exchange expertise, learn about the latest developments, and offer real chances for Egyptian and Arab youth to compete internationally.”

Melee recently signed a partnership agreement with Adeer International, one of Saudi Arabia's largest companies, to develop and manage social sports clubs in the Kingdom. Given the Kingdom's significant focus on entertainment and community development in recent years, this will transfer exclusive Egyptian expertise in this field to Saudi society. This is part of Melee's expansion plan as one of Egypt's leading companies, distinguished by its diverse and unique activities and projects.