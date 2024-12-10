Doha, Qatar – MEEZA, Qatar’s leading Managed IT Services and Solutions Provider, has once again been recognized as the “Best ICT Service Provider” at the Qatar Digital Business Awards (QDBA) 2024.

This prestigious accolade was announced during a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) on Wednesday, November 27. The event was attended by H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, alongside prominent dignitaries, officials, and digital sector pioneers.

The Qatar Digital Business Awards is a premier national platform that honors companies and entrepreneurs driving Qatar’s digital transformation. This year’s awards featured 14 categories, including four new ones, reflecting the evolving needs of the market and encouraging greater diversity. With 303 applications from 132 companies and institutions, winners were selected by an independent jury comprising 23 experts.

MEEZA’s second consecutive win highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and customer-centric ICT solutions. MEEZA plays a pivotal role in the national digital transformation strategy by offering a comprehensive IT service management portfolio and providing specialised services certified by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for government entities, while enhancing the agility and reliability of critical information systems and ensuring data residency and sovereignty. This ensures information security through compliance with national security frameworks and disaster recovery plans while dedicated IT experts in Qatar provide proactive incident monitoring and resolution services around the clock. This approach reduces operational and capital expenses.

The Qatar Digital Business Awards align with Qatar National Vision 2030 by accelerating digital transformation, promoting the adoption of digital technologies, and fostering knowledge exchange among stakeholders. MEEZA’s consistent recognition in these awards underscores its pivotal role in achieving these national goals.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

