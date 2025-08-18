The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), under the UAE Ministry of Finance, is proud to spotlight 8 startups from Cohort 9 of its Innovation Accelerator. These ventures are driving progress in how we insure digital businesses, teach emotional resilience, reduce plastic waste, deliver nutrition, and make knowledge and financing more accessible showing that impactful innovation is happening throughout the ecosystem.

Mantas | Cyber Insurance, Reimagined

Mantas provides AI-driven cloud downtime insurance that automates risk assessment, detects incidents in real time, and delivers rapid financial protection. Offering businesses a specialized, cost-effective alternative to traditional insurance, freeing up critical resources while safeguarding their cloud-based operations. By combining predictive analytics with tailored coverage, Mantas minimizes the financial and operational risks of cloud dependence.

BIRD Collaborative | Microplastic-Free Hospitality

With over 20 million plastic straws replaced by their non-soggy, wood-based alternative, BIRD is helping luxury hotels go green. Now expanding into cutlery and cups, they’re building a sustainable F&B future one product at a time.

Peekapak | Emotion-First EdTech

Peekapak teaches emotional intelligence to students via engaging stories and real-time wellbeing dashboards. Already used in UAE schools like Cranleigh and Taaleem, the platform has improved student regulation by 29% in just weeks.

Space. | Revolutionizing STEM Education

This platform transforms any knowledge curriculum, training, research into AI-generated interactive learning journeys. Whether in classrooms or offices, Space. makes knowledge creation intuitive, scalable, and personalized.

Aura Finance | Inclusive Credit for SMEs

Aura offers invoice discounting and a fully automated digital lending platform that enables SMEs to get paid instantly on outstanding invoices. Bridging the SME credit gap by providing immediate liquidity through a seamless, end-to-end automated experience, helping businesses grow without waiting months for payments.

NXW (Nutrition from Water) | Clean-Label Nutrition

NXW has developed Marine Whey™, a natural, microalgae-based protein concentrate sourced from pristine waters, providing a sustainable and scalable alternative to dairy protein. Marine Whey™ offers a cleaner, more affordable, and environmentally superior protein solution, with higher BCAA/EAA content than traditional bovine whey.

Seramic Materials | Tiles from Waste

By converting industrial waste into durable ceramic tiles, Seramic is helping the construction industry embrace circularity. Their low-carbon products combine sustainability with high design value—and reduce landfill along the way.

Procure Hub | Construction Procurement, Simplified

Procure Hub connects construction companies with trusted suppliers through a digital procurement platform. It’s turning manual, fragmented processes into efficient, trackable workflows that save time and reduce overspending.

These startups reflect MBRIF’s commitment to backing innovation that solves real-world problems with global potential. They’re not just disrupting, they're delivering.For more on the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator and the full Cohort 9, visit www.mbrif.ae.