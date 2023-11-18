Kaspersky has announced a new updated version of Kaspersky VPN, delivering enhanced privacy features and new functionality across Windows and Mac® for the first time. Offering enhanced cryptography, Kaspersky VPN includes state-of-the-art protocols such as Hydra and WireGuard®, for more protected, faster, and reliable transparent connections. The new release also includes a new Double VPN, strengthening privacy protection, making it impossible to read traffic content, or detect user’s IP address or second location. In addition, more than 100 new server locations are available to users, which can be saved as favorites for more convenient and easy access on Windows®, Android® and iOS®.

A recent study How and Why People Use Virtual Private Networks shows that respondents use VPNs more for security and privacy, and tend to use VPNs continually. Most participants were primarily concerned about organizations collecting their personal data, as well as governments being aware of private emails, and websites planting malware. Survey results also show protecting and keeping personal data private and secure still is one of the key concerns for users.

With this in mind, key Kaspersky VPN updates include faster reliable protocol capabilities, using Hydra – one of the most powerful protocols available – for industry leading speeds, and now available on any Android-Windows or Mac®-iOS device. The team is also extending use of another important protocol – WireGuard – available on Android, iOS in Q4 2023.

In addition to OpenVPN, WireGuard also adds more than 100 supported locations worldwide to routers. My Kaspersky also now supports improved flow routing, increases routing efficiency, making online experiences faster and more convenient for users.

Double VPN is another significant new feature strengthening privacy protection. When enabled, traffic between the client and the output server is twice encrypted, adding an extra layer of security, thanks to the additional of an intermediate server. As a result, it becomes impossible to read traffic content or detect user’s IP address on the second location.

Kaspersky VPN users can now select servers in more than 100 locations worldwide, including Bangladesh, China, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, and Russia-Novosibirsk.

For everyday tasks such as streaming or torrenting, Android, iOS and Windows users have the ability to save their favorite locations for more convenient and easy access, while Kaspersky teams have upgraded available locations by adding 10 Gbps servers.

“We understand that there is always a trade-off between connection speed and privacy protection when using a VPN on a regular basis, which is never convenient – especially noticeable when streaming, gaming or just surfing. We have further developed and improved Kaspersky VPN to answer this and other users’ demands. According to a recent AV-TEST, Kaspersky VPN was first in the most tested categories, and showed outstanding download capabilities and torrenting speeds in both local and overseas testing. With ongoing improvements and increased privacy levels, we aim to deliver best VPN for consumers. We are also glad this is proven by independent tests,” comments Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

