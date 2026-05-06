Dubai, UAE: cashew, one of the UAE’s leading fintech innovators, has announced the launch of Hazel, a new High Value Pay Later platform designed to make essential and significant expenses more accessible through instant, flexible financing.

As the adoption of BNPL has grown in the region among consumers and merchants, High Value Pay Later through Hazel builds an additional and necessary layer to the FinTech space.

Hazel represents the natural next step, extending the same seamless experience of BNPL to essential and significant expenses across categories such as healthcare, automotive services, and other lifestyle essential needs.

Built on cashew’s technology infrastructure and supported by our trusted bank partnership: Hazel embeds financing directly at the point of need, connecting customers, merchants, and financial institutions through one seamless digital experience.

Customers can move forward with important decisions without large upfront payments, while merchants receive funds quickly, with minimal friction.

Through Hazel, customers can access financing starting from AED 10,000 up to AED 150,000, with repayment tenures of up to 48 months. With near instant approvals and transparent terms, the platform sets a new benchmark for instant large ticket financing in the UAE and the wider region. Expanding access to meaningful credit beyond the limits typically associated with short-term pay-later products.

The partnership with our trusted Financial Institutions provides strong institutional backing, enabling robust risk governance, scalable funding, and the infrastructure required to support responsible growth as Hazel expands into new sectors and markets across the GCC.

Ammar Afif, Founder and CEO of cashew and Hazel

“The UAE has consistently led the region to financial innovation. Large ticket BNPL has shown its success in international markets across the US and Europe, and with a rapid gain of BNPL adoption, we believe that it will be a much-needed payment method for consumers who want an instant, hassle-free, all-digital experience. This creates an ideal launch pad for a new category of instant financing that is far simpler than applying for a traditional personal loan or using an existing credit card facility.”

Hazel represents a shift in how financing is delivered at the point of need, introducing a new layer of instant credit designed for real-world expenses. As adoption grows, the platform is positioned to play a central role in the region’s next phase of consumer lending innovation and marks a significant step in cashew’s evolution toward a broader digital credit ecosystem.

About cashew

Founded in 2021, cashew is a UAE-based fintech redefining how consumers access credit through flexible, transparent digital financing solutions. By combining technology, data, and partnerships, cashew delivers seamless lending experiences designed for today’s customers and merchants across the region.

About Hazel

Hazel is a High Value Pay Later platform that enables customers to finance essential and significant expenses with flexible repayment options and instant approvals. Built on cashew’s technology, Hazel empowers merchants across multiple industries to offer embedded financing that is simple, transparent, and scalable across the UAE and GCC.

Contact:

Shelby@hazelpay.ai – Product Growth Manager

partnerships@hazelpay.ai

cashewpayments.com

Hazelpay.ai