Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Galleria Al Maryah Island will host a range of family-friendly activities and celebrations to mark Eid Al Fitr this weekend. Little ones are in for a treat with an Eid line-up that features a meet-and-greet with Um Khamas and Abood from Freej, children’s activities on level 3, a charity book fair supporting Arabic authors, and Eid offers across shopping, dining and entertainment. The Ripe Market and so much more.

Freej Meet & Greet:

In celebration of Eid Al Fitr, The Galleria is hosting the one and only Um Khamas in addition to Um Saeed’s grandchild, Abood, from the traditional Emirati neighbourhood “Freej” for a meet-and-greet in Central Kitchens on 22 and 23 April from 2pm to 6pm. The characters will be inside the children’s activation zone, where fans of the animated TV series can meet their heroes and take and snap a commemorative photo of fun-loving characters. Just show receipts of AED 200 or more from across The Galleria for complimentary entry to the activity zone.

Freej Characters are available in the activity area from: 2pm to 2:35pm; 3:10pm to 3:50pm; 4:20pm to 5pm; and 5:30pm to 6pm.

Children Activation Zone:

The children’s activation zone has been bustling with excitement since its launch during Ramadan and will continue to delight families with a variety of engaging activities until 23 April. The children’s activation zone is a themed area featuring a wide range of activities and entertainment for kids. Among the attractions, children can enjoy an arts and crafts station, life-size board games such as snakes and ladders, face painting, and gaming.

For complimentary access to the activity zone, guests can present one or more receipts totalling AED 200 from anywhere in The Galleria, which allows one hour of playtime. The zone is located on Level 3 in Central Kitchens.

Ramadan hours: Open from 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm daily.

Eid Al Fitr hours: Open form 2pm to 10pm during Eid.

Iqra’a Book Fair:

In the spirit of giving back this Eid, The Galleria is hosting the ‘Khezanat Al Kutub’ charity book fair showcasing children’s books in Arabic and English with the aim to motivate little ones to read more.

Featuring a children’s activity corner, little ones will be able to attend different story-telling sessions and join fun activities.

Those interested in purchasing books at ‘Khezanat Al Kutub’ can do so through a QR code. Purchases support refugee authors in the Middle East.

Located on Level 3, Central Atrium (near Karam Beirut restaurant).

Ramadan hours: Open from 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm daily.

Eid Al Fitr hours: Open form 2pm to 10pm during Eid.

Bridges of Giving with the Supreme Council of Motherhood & Childhood

In partnership with the Supreme Council of Motherhood & Childhood, The Galleria is calling on the community give to those less fortunate. Donate new or gently used toys, clothes, books and school supplies at the ‘Bridges of Giving’ collection box. The initiative that gives back to underprivileged families in Turkey & Syria.

The donation box is located on Level C, near Waitrose.

Ripe Market:

Families and friends wanting to enjoy the outdoors during the Eid holiday need not miss out on Abu Dhabi’s special edition of Ripe Market this weekend. Taking place on 21 and 22 April from 4pm to 11pm, The Ripe Market will feature Eid surprises for guests of all ages including activities such as an obstacle course, carnival games, a slime & bath bomb making station, stage shows, roaming activities and more!

Last but not least, big offers across The Galleria can be found this weekend. Shop now and save big on your favourite items.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has extended hours during Eid Al Fitr and will be open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 1am, and Sunday 23 April from 10am to 12am (midnight). For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae and follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

