Dubai – The second annual Mediclinic Middle East and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) Excellence Awards were held at MBRU. The awards celebrate the dedication and achievements of Mediclinic staff who have contributed to the education and academic training of MBRU’s MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students, MSc Nursing trainees, and postgraduate medical residents and fellows.

Mediclinic Middle East and MBRU work closely together to provide MBRU students and trainees with valuable clinical experience at Mediclinic’s facilities in Dubai. This academic partnership also offers opportunities for the students and trainees to engage in research with Mediclinic’s research-focused physicians, fostering a robust environment for academic and professional growth.

The event featured the ‘Educator of the Year’, ‘Star’ and ‘The Outstanding Leadership in Healthcare Education’ awards, recognizing individuals from Mediclinic who have made exceptional contributions to students’ educational journeys. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Dr. Edwin Hertzog Outstanding Educator of the Year Award 2023-2024. Selected by a panel of judges from Mediclinic and MBRU based on student nominations, this award recognises individuals who possess a unique set of qualities and skills that make them highly effective in teaching and guiding aspiring medical professionals. This year, Dr. Gerasmos Capatos, Consultant Intensivist at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at MBRU, was recognized with this award. In addition, Dr. Paddy Kilian was awarded The Outstanding Leadership in Healthcare Education award for her pivotal role as an exceptional leader fostering collaboration between MBRU and Mediclinic.

Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said: “We are immensely proud of our partnership with Mediclinic, which has been instrumental in providing our students with unparalleled clinical experience and academic training. Over the past eight years, this collaboration has blossomed into a robust alliance, deeply rooted in shared values and a steadfast commitment to medical excellence and serving our communities. This partnership is a real illustration of how an integrated academic health system benefits the public and is testament to our learning and discovery missions at Dubai Health. My heartfelt thanks go to Mediclinic Middle East for their unwavering dedication to our vision of advancing health for humanity. Together, we are not only shaping the future of medicine but also laying a strong foundation for excellence.”

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, commented, “Following the success of the first Annual Mediclinic and MBRU Excellence Awards last year, I am delighted to be here again to celebrate the Mediclinic doctors and nurses who have contributed in such a significant way to the education of these talented students. It is their passion for teaching which makes our partnership with MBRU so meaningful, as we work together to deliver exceptional education for the UAE’s healthcare professionals of tomorrow. I look forward to many more events such as this as the academic affiliation between Mediclinic and MBRU continues to grow.”