Mediclinic Middle East is proud to join the exciting month of activities for Dubai 30x30, which promotes fitness and wellness throughout Dubai.

Located in the new Health Experience Hub in Dubai Hills Mall, adjacent to the recently opened clinic, Mediclinic Dubai Hills, the Blazepod reaction challenge measures your speed of reaction over 30 seconds. Participants need to touch as many lit-up blaze pods as possible to get the highest score!

Mediclinic has been proud to support the 30x30 initiative of 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days to promote a healthier and happier community in Dubai. As a community healthcare partner, Mediclinic has always felt passionately about supporting a healthier, more active population across the Emirates. As part of this, Mediclinic provides sports medicine and rehabilitation services under the name Mediclinic Perform and supports world class sports events all year round, ranging from the DP World Golf and Dubai Rugby Sevens to the MENA Cup international football tournament, and much more

For more information on Mediclinic’s sports services visit www.mediclinic.ae, or to participate in the Reaction challenge, visit the Mediclinic Health Experience Hub during Dubai 30x30 challenge in Dubai Hills Mall.