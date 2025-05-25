Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) have signed a Cooperation Agreement to strengthen Qatar’s creative and cultural industries ecosystem by advancing innovation, nurturing global talent, and expanding opportunities for media startups. Signed during Day 3 of the 2025 ‘Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg’, the agreement marks a joint effort to support media entrepreneurship in Qatar.

The agreement outlines a comprehensive framework to support Qatar’s media and creative economy through six strategic areas. These include joint efforts to identify and support large-scale media productions aligned with the nation’s cultural and export priorities, as well as the launch of a co-branded acceleration program in partnership with QDB’s Creative and Cultural Industries Hub (SCALE7). This program will provide hands-on support to startups through workshops, masterclasses, hackathons, and pitching events, aiming to spotlight high-potential ventures and connect them with top investors and industry leaders.

The agreement names Media City Qatar as an official partner in QDB’s Talent Community Program, supporting startups and helping attract creative talent. Together, they will share opportunities, explore co-investments, and help startups grow across the region and beyond. Media City Qatar and QDB will also promote the Startup Qatar Investment Program, invite each other to events, and work with key partners to strengthen these efforts.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Our commitment to startups is no coincidence: over 60% of our 200+ licensed companies are startups. That is why partnering with Qatar Development Bank is a natural next step in our mission to build a vibrant culture of media entrepreneurship in Qatar. This Cooperation Agreement is designed to accelerate the growth of both our current and future licensed companies. By combining our strategic platforms with QDB’s startup expertise and investment channels, we are creating real pathways for media entrepreneurs to scale and innovate. This will enable them to produce content that contributes meaningfully to the country’s creative GDP.”

Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank, commented: “This partnership reflects a shared vision for building the next generation of media entrepreneurs who contribute to shaping Qatar’s creative economy. By bringing Media City Qatar on board as an official partner in our Talent Community Program, we are enriching the national startup ecosystem with creative talent ready to scale, directly contributing towards building the knowledge-based economy and Qatar’s 2030 objectives. The agreement also sets the stage for establishing the first media sector accelerator under our Creative and Cultural Industries hub, Scale7, designed to empower innovation across the national media landscape.

He added: “Beyond talent development, this collaboration expands our capacity to back ambitious media ventures and accelerate their path to regional and global relevance. This partnership also enables us to promote the Startup Qatar Investment Program further and provide an investment platform for Media-sector startups.”

Media City Qatar, as the official partner of the Forum, continues to forge high-impact partnerships that unlock new value for Qatar’s media sector and contribute to the national knowledge-based economy goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa or follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/mediacityqa

https://www.linkedin.com/mediacityqa

https://www.instagram.com/mediacityqa

https://x.com/mediacityqa

ABOUT QATAR DEVELOPMENT BANK

Founded in 1997 under Emiri Decree No. 14, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), formerly known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, is a development institution that primarily focuses on boosting industrial development and supporting the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar. Over the past two decades, QDB has played a pivotal role in becoming the primary support arm for the private sector in Qatar, acting as a strong catalyst for social and economic development through three main pillars: access to finance, access to markets, and access to capacity building.

QDB offers a comprehensive support system, including various financing plans, advisory services, legal advisory, mentoring, and capacity-building platforms. This integrated approach has helped QDB become a vital partner in the growth journey of SMEs, from concept to export, enabling them to compete both nationally and internationally, contributing to Qatar’s economic vision for 2030.

Currently, QDB and its affiliated institutions are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of social and economic achievements through bold future-focused initiatives, with an emphasis on digital transformation in SMEs and the business environment, making it easier for entrepreneurs and SMEs to enter the new economy, embrace renewed opportunities, and gradually transform QDB into a digital future-focused institution and beacon for financial and developmental institutions across the region and the world.

For more information, visit QDB website.