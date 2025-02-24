The collaboration will create a state-of-the-art smart media campus aimed at elevating customer experiences for Qatar's media and entertainment sector

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support digital transformation in Qatar's media sector through advanced technology solutions. The partnership, announced at Web Summit Qatar 2025, will enhance technological capabilities across the media industry while strengthening Qatar's position as an emerging global media hub.

This collaboration will create a state-of-the-art smart media campus powered by Huawei. The comprehensive technology infrastructure will integrate advanced AI-powered access control, intelligent shared space asset management, an integrated multi-cloud media platform and next-generation storage architecture for media content. The initiative aims at elevating customer experiences for Qatar's media and entertainment sector.

Media City Qatar will provide the essential infrastructure and industry support to help media organizations, startups, studios, and content creators adopt these technologies. This initiative directly supports Qatar's National Vision 2030 goals of strengthening the local creative industry and attracting global media enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: "Through this collaboration with Huawei Technologies LLC, we are driving a significant shift in the media landscape. This advanced technology will not only boost operational efficiency but also unlock new avenues for creative growth, empowering media organizations to engage on an international scale. Our partnership redefines digital transformation in the region and positions Qatar as a trailblazer in media innovation, setting a new benchmark for the future of content creation and distribution."

Mr. Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region added: "This partnership with Media City Qatar marks a pivotal step in advancing the technological infrastructure that powers the media sector. By integrating AI, cloud technologies, and intelligent systems, we are not just evolving the technology landscape but fundamentally transforming how media is created, delivered, and experienced. Together, we are unlocking unprecedented levels of innovation, efficiency, and global collaboration, paving the way for the next generation of media technology."

Media City Qatar is the Media Village Partner at Web Summit Qatar 2025 for the second consecutive year, a dedicated space for over 600 international journalists, media professionals, and industry leaders to engage in exclusive interviews, content creation, and networking opportunities. Additionally, within the Startup Qatar Pavilion, an initiative by Invest Qatar, Media City Qatar showcased the country's vibrant media ecosystem, highlighting investment opportunities and business incentives for global media companies. With over 20,000 attendees, including investors and industry decision-makers, Web Summit Qatar 2025 underscored the nation’s dedication to fostering innovation and attracting top-tier enterprises.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

ABOUT HUAWEI

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

