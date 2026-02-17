Medcare’s growth is aligned with UAE health policy initiatives and the need for advanced care infrastructure in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

Sharjah, UAE: Medcare, the UAE’s on of the leading provider of premium healthcare services, announced the opening of its new Medcare Hospital Sharjah, a purpose-built tertiary care hospital strategically located on Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Street in the heart of the Sharjah emirate. The 90-bed multidisciplinary hospital is designed to meet the evolving and expanding healthcare needs of Sharjah and the Northern emirates, reinforcing Medcare’s commitment to delivering high-quality care.

The new Medcare Hospital is expected to meet the needs of the region’s residents, in line with the population expansion and demographic shifts, and the recent healthcare policy changes, including the rollout of mandatory health insurance that broadened access to care for a larger segment of the population, resulting in increase of hospital patient volumes.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Medcare Hospital Sharjah embodies our strategic response to rising clinical demand and changing healthcare utilisation patterns across the Northern Emirates. We understand the increased need in the region for enhanced tertiary care infrastructure, as more residents seek both routine and complex medical services locally.”

“We have witnessed tremendous growth since the launch of our first Medcare Hospital in Sharjah. The strong and sustained demand for our premium healthcare services reflects the trust and confidence that the community placed in us and also underscores the evolving healthcare needs of the region. As leaders in healthcare delivery, we see it as our responsibility to anticipate these needs and proactively invest in infrastructure and capabilities,” she added.

“This expansion into a second multispecialty hospital is a strategic decision, more than just adding beds or services. Our vision is to ensure that every individual in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates has access to world-class, patient-centred tertiary healthcare close to home,” Ms. Alisha further said.

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, said: “Medcare Hospital Sharjah has been developed to deliver clinical excellence through integrated, multidisciplinary care models that prioritise patient safety, efficiency, and continuity. By aligning advanced diagnostics, specialised disciplines and structured care pathways under a single roof, we are equipped to meet the rising demand for complex medical services locally, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the Northern Emirates for tertiary care.”

“Our Medcare’s expansion strategy spans both primary and tertiary healthcare. In 2024 and early 2025, we have launched 11 new Medcare Medical Centres, growing ournetwork to 26 facilities across Dubai and Sharjah. These community-centric centres have been developed with a AED 60 million committed investment and are already witnessing strong engagement, a reflection of the increasing preference for accessible, quality care,” she added.

“The expansion is supported by a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in footfall, indicating a robust shift toward high-quality healthcare utilisation. For Medcare, the launch of the new Medcare Hospital in Sharjah marks the addition of the third hospital to our network in the last three years. We are furthermore planning to expand into quaternary care services in 2026 in Sharjah and the Northen Emirates, and a green filed hospital to be launched in Dubai in the next two years,” elaborated Dr. Shanila.

Expanding on the medical offering and advancements in technology and medical standards, Medcare has adopted integration of AI technologies in its cardiology diagnostics and breast imaging solutions and has furthermore started its robotic expansion by introducing the latest generation of robotic surgical technologies over a range of specialities before the end of 2026.

The new hospital in Sharjah offers a comprehensive range of services across 29 specialties, including emergency and trauma care, ICU, NICU, and PICU units, advanced radiology and imaging, and specialised care in women’s and children’s health. Medcare’s approach ensures patients receive the right care at the right time through well-defined care pathways that promote continuity and evidence-based clinical decision-making. It will also host a PET CT for robust oncological diagnostics

Medcare Hospital Sharjah has been developed in line with international healthcare standards, integrating advanced clinical governance frameworks, digital care pathways, and patient-centric design principles that enhance safety, efficiency, and coordination across all levels of care.

This opening represents a pivotal milestone in Medcare’s expansion strategy, reinforcing the group’s long-standing commitment to delivering premium, integrated healthcare services across the UAE and supporting healthier, more resilient communities in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 25 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

