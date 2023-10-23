Skull base tumours or cysts, either benign or cancerous, develop at the bottom of the head and the bones behind eyes and nose. These can be challenging to treat, due to deep growth within the skull, closeness to critical nerves and blood vessels in the brain, head, neck and spinal cord.

The centre comprises of a team of ENT surgeons, skull base surgeons, neurosurgeons, intensivists & and anesthesiologists led by Prof. Dr. Janakiram T N – Specialist ENT and Skull base surgeon and Dr. Saied Alhabash, Consultant Otolaryngology. The team has been successfully treating complex cases from UAE and across the world.

Medcare Hospital Sharjah is one of the few hospitals in the Gulf countries to offer these complex surgical procedures.

Sharjah: Medcare Hospital Sharjah is pioneering medical excellence, in tertiary care with the launch of Centre of Advanced Skull Base Surgery. This provides surgical solutions to complex cases like pituitary tumors, meningioma, craniopharyngioma, tumours of the nose and skull base. In addition, it would also support advanced application of endoscopic sinus surgeries, ear surgeries, stapedectomies to treat hearing loss and with cochlear implants.

Skull base surgery is a highly specialized field, and the number of surgeons with expertise in this area is quite limited. In the UAE, there are merely few hospitals that offer such advanced surgical procedures. This advanced centre sets Medcare Hospital Sharjah apart, both within the UAE and on an international scale, with the potential to emerge as a pioneer in the domain of complex skull base surgery, globally.

Prof. Dr. Janakiram T N, Specialist ENT and Skull Base Surgeon at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, emphasized, "Skull base surgery is a complex and highly specialized field that requires a unique set of skills and expertise. At Medcare Hospital Sharjah, we are proud to be at the forefront of this discipline, offering advanced surgical techniques and treatments for a range of complex conditions. Our recent success in removing a 60gms tumor from a 9-year-old Emirati boy's nasal cavity using minimally invasive scarless endoscopic technique is a testament to the dedication and competence of our team. Another most successful cases that we have seen so far is the removal of a 105-gm tumour from the nasal cavity of a young patient who came to us all the way from Morocco, after failed attempts at seeking treatment in his home country and Europe.

We are excited about the launch of our Department of Skull Base Surgery and the positive impact it will have on patient care in the region."

Dr. Saied Alhabash, Consultant Otolaryngology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah said, “The advanced surgical services to be offered will benefit both children and adults. Among children, skull base tumors are more common in male than female patients and can lead to severe deformity and complications. We will also be able to treat complex sinus issues and hearing problems, adding to the region’s tertiary care capabilities. This initiative underscores Medcare's commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence and providing exceptional care to patients in the UAE and beyond.”

The remarkable expertise of the surgeons at Medcare Hospital Sharjah is the distinguishing factor. Each surgeon possesses a wealth of experience and the capacity to perform highly complex procedures. They have successfully conducted surgeries that others have been unable to accomplish, even abroad. These exceptional achievements stand as a testament to their expertise and the advanced resources available at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, providing innovative and unparalleled healthcare solutions in the field of skull base surgery.

Medcare Hospital Sharjah's collaborative effort between skull base surgeons, intensivists, and paediatricians and other team members have demonstrated exceptional competence in handling intricate cases. They have successfully removed a 60gms nasal tumor from a 9-year-old Emirati boy with a stage 3B Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma. The minimally invasive endoscopic surgery, led by Prof.Dr. Janakiram T N and Dr. Saied Alhabash, along with Dr. Lekha Kapoor, Specialist ENT, resulted in no visible scarring, despite being critical due to optic nerve compression. The team skillfully controlled bleeding during surgery, ensuring complete tumor removal. This case highlights the remarkable synergy of medical expertise and determination at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. In a previous scarless endoscopic surgery, Prof. Dr. Janakiram T N and his team removed a 105gm tumor from the nasal cavity of a 14-year-old Moroccan teenager.

The launch of the Centre of Advanced Skull Base Surgery at Medcare Hospital Sharjah is set to transform the landscape of specialized surgical care in the region, offering a range of advanced services, including endoscopic sinus surgeries, anterior skull base surgeries, lateral skull base procedures, and the treatment of various tumors. These services aim to address a wide spectrum of complex conditions, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care and expertise.

