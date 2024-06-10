Dubai, UAE - The Middle East Banking Innovation Summit 2024 (MEBIS), an exclusive gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and experts, is set to host its 15th edition from September 18-19, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Marina Hotel. This highly anticipated event will delve into various topics, including the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the banking sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool reshaping operations across the banking industry by enhancing customer service, streamlining back-office functions, and driving efficiency while reducing costs and improving security. The Middle East Banking Innovation Summit 2024 will feature compelling discussions on how AI is transforming various aspects of banking.

Renowned for its insightful keynote presentations, the upcoming conference is set to welcome top industry leaders, pioneering technologists, and influential policymakers. They will offer unparalleled insights into the latest technological advancements transforming banking, including AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. With over 25 topics of discussion, more than 40 industry experts, and an anticipated attendance of 400+ bankers over the two days, the event promises to be a pivotal gathering in the banking industry.

The two-day program will comprehensively cover topics related to how banks can improve and compete with technological advancements in various sectors. From customer service to payments, business intelligence to cyber security, and back office operations to open banking, the event will delve into every aspect of banking and illustrate how technology is driving positive change.

Key Sessions and Panels at the Summit:

Integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Banking Operations

Transforming Banking Experiences: Harnessing the Power of AI for Personalized Customer Interactions

Open Banking: Accelerating Innovation, Collaboration, and Financial Inclusion in the Digital Economy

Transforming Banking Security: Leveraging AI

Modernizing Core Banking Systems: Strategies for Agility, Innovation, and Customer-Centricity

Building the Digital Payments Hub: Strategies for Driving Innovation and Collaboration

Change Management and Organizational Culture Transformation in Banks

In addition to thought-provoking sessions, the event will provide valuable networking opportunities and an exhibition hall showcasing the latest solutions tailored for the banking industry. Attendees can look forward to connecting with peers, exploring partnership opportunities, and engaging in hands-on demonstrations of innovative technologies.

MEBIS has stood as the most influential platform for discussing challenges and opportunities in the banking technology sector, solidifying its status as a premier conference on technology and innovation in the MENA region over its 15-year history.

