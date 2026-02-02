Cairo, MDP, the leading regional payments technology provider, has announced its rebrand to Modupay, reflecting the company’s growth into a modular, end-to-end payments platform serving banks, fintechs, telcos and non-banking financial institutions across the Middle East and Africa.

The rebrand represents a clearer expression of what the company has already built and where it is headed next. As Modupay, the business brings together issuing, processing, digital payment solutions, and data & insights within a modular platform designed to configure, adapt, and scale with institutions as their needs evolve.

"This is a brand evolution, not an operational change,” said Ahmed Nafie, CEO of Modupay. “We started our journey as a card manufacturer, driven by a simple goal: to help our partners deliver reliable payment solutions. As the industry evolved, so did we, expanding into payment processing and later into digital payments to stay ahead of our clients’ growing and changing needs. What hasn’t changed is our platform, our people, or our commitment to those we serve.”

The rebrand, Nafie went on to explain, reflects both the company’s current capabilities and its ambitions for the future. “The transition to Modupay reflects who we are today and the role we play in enabling institutions to launch, operate, and grow with confidence through modular, scalable, and smarter payment products. I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, from a focused manufacturing business to a leading Payments Tech Enabler, now supported by more than 620 employees with operations across 40+ countries, with dedicated, on-the-ground teams in Ghana, Kenya, and Libya, ensuring we remain accessible, responsive, and close to our partners wherever they operate.”

Over time, the company’s offerings expanded beyond a single-product perception into a full, modular payments platform. Because of that, the Modupay brand has been introduced to align the company’s identity with this reality, emphasizing flexibility, scalability, and control through modular building blocks that institutions can adopt as needed, supporting customization without complexity and continuous platform enhancement.

Grounded in its values, Modupay continues to put clients at the center of everything it does. The rebrand reflects the same commitment to integrity, collaboration, and listening closely to partner needs, ensuring institutions are supported with solutions designed to help them move faster, adapt smarter, and win in an evolving payments landscape.

With this evolution, Modupay reinforces its long-term vision of supporting the Middle East and Africa’s financial ecosystem with future-ready payments infrastructure, grounded in deep regional market understanding and regulatory expertise, built for growth across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

About Modupay

Modupay is the leading payments tech enabler across the Middle East and Africa, empowering banks, fintechs, telcos, and non-banking financial institutions to build, launch, and operate payment products with greater flexibility and control. Formerly known as MDP, Modupay brings together card issuing, payment processing, digital payment solutions, data and insights, and compliance within a modular, scalable, end-to-end platform.

With more than 30 years of experience in the payments ecosystem, Modupay supports partners across the full payments lifecycle, from personalized card production to financial transaction processing and digital payments. Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, Modupay operates in more than 40 countries and is backed by a team of over 620 professionals, remaining accessible and close to its partners through dedicated, on the ground teams across key regional markets.