GST: MCN (Middle East Communications Network) has announced a strategic data partnership with Foxpush, a leading AdTech and data solutions provider, to deliver enhanced addressable media capabilities across the MENA region.

The partnership will empower MCN's portfolio of clients with advanced data solutions and seamless multi-platform activation through privacy-first technology. The collaboration will further strengthen the holding company's ‘Interact’ platform – powered by Acxiom, with enhanced audience creation, multi-channel engagement, and performance optimisation capabilities.

Ghassan Harfouche, Group CEO, MCN MENAT & President McCann Worldgroup – APAC, said, "This partnership marks the launch of a multi-phase collaboration focused on combining an audience-first approach with cutting-edge data capabilities that transform how brands connect with consumers across the region. We are committed to continuously building and future-proofing our technology to deliver impactful solutions for our clients, rooted in local insight and global scale.”

"The partnership with Foxpush represents a major step forward in our data journey, scaling addressable media, privacy-first targeting, and AI-powered audience solutions for our clients, " added Karthik Kumar, Managing Director, Acxiom MENAT. "Integrating MCN's ‘Interact’ platform vision with Foxpush's data infrastructure will deliver smarter audience solutions that drive precision targeting and measurable outcomes - positioning us at the forefront of MENA's addressable media revolution."

"At JGroup, we believe in creating momentum where innovation meets impact. This partnership reflects our vision of building a digitally empowered ecosystem, one that connects technology, talent, and intelligence to drive real value for brands and communities across the region," commented Imad Jomaa, Founder & CEO of JGroup.

“Partnering with MCN allows us to integrate our proprietary technologies with deep market expertise driving enhanced data accuracy, targeting precision, and campaign efficiency. Together, we’re building a more intelligent and results-driven ecosystem for brands across the region,” emphasised Ahmed El Sayed, CEO of Foxpush.

The partnership will be implemented in phases, with initial capabilities launching in Q4 2025, followed by expanded functionality and enhanced AI-powered features throughout 2026.

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in the MENAT region, partnering with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies span creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience, and specialist marketing, and include globally renowned agency brands: FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, Acxiom, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon, and Current Global.

With approximately 2,000 employees across 11 markets, MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talent can thrive, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years (2023–2025), being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024, and winning Agency Network of the Year 2024 by Campaign Middle East.



For more information, visit: https://www.mcnholding.com/

About Foxpush

Foxpush is a leading ad-tech and data solutions company empowering publishers and advertisers with cutting-edge tools for smarter digital engagement. With a proprietary full-stack platform, Foxpush delivers advanced targeting, real-time analytics, and performance optimization across web and mobile environments. Operating across the MENA region and beyond, the company enables brands to connect with the right audiences through privacy-compliant, data-driven strategies. Foxpush remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously evolving its technology to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced digital ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://www.foxpush.com/