Ahead of the upcoming season, McLaren Racing are delighted to announce NEOM as Official Principal Partner of the McLaren Shadow F1 esports team. NEOM became Title Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E and Extreme E Teams in 2022, bringing two all-electric race series together under the banner of ‘NEOM McLaren Electric Racing’. Through this principal partnership, NEOM and McLaren Shadow will collaborate on developing talent pathways in Saudi Arabia from grassroots through to high-performance sim racing, including opportunities to train in the McLaren Shadow Academy. With technology at its core, the expansion of the partnership further unifies McLaren’s virtual and physical racing series and underpins a shared ambition to champion esports on a global scale.

As part of the launch, the team debuts a new livery. The iconic McLaren papaya meets the Shadow black, with new Official Primary Partner NEOM visually prominent in places such as the sidepods, front wing and halo. The new jersey matches this design language and will be worn by the drivers when competing in the championship.

Earlier in the year, the team confirmed its line-up of 2022 F1 Drivers’ Champion Lucas Blakeley and McLaren Shadow Academy graduate Wilson Hughes, with Dani Moreno re-joining the team from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Esports Team. Lucas, Wilson, and Dani will represent the team in next F1 Sim Racing season.

Lucas Blakeley, Driver, McLaren Shadow, said:

“The new livery is amazing. It looks very stealthy and feels really Shadow. I really cannot wait to represent the team with the new look with our new Official Primary Partner on board. It's going to be really cool, and I can't wait to see it all come together."

Wilson Hughes, Driver, McLaren Shadow, said:

"I'm really excited to be back with the team. We have a new teammate, and I‘ve enjoyed getting the laps in with him so far. Obviously, we've got to try and retain our championship, and we're going to do it looking good with the new livery and jersey. It’s also great that we’ve got a new partner on board. I'm super excited.”

Dani Moreno, Driver, McLaren Shadow, said:

“The new livery and jerseys look brilliant and it’s cool to have a new partner on the journey with us. There is a lot of excitement and a lot of challenges ahead, but I’m confident in our team. Despite only re-joining the team recently, we’ve already built a good bond. I’m excited to get going.”

Neil Walker, Head of esports and Gaming, said:

"It’s great to re-launch the team with this new look and feel. I can’t think of a better way of doing it than with our new Official Principal Partner NEOM and our strong line-up of Lucas, Wilson, and Dani.

“The team are pleased to welcome NEOM to McLaren Shadow, building on their successful partnership with our NEOM McLaren Electric Racing teams in Formula E and Extreme E. We look forward to the collaboration to come, with a focus on developing grassroots talent in the sport. This is incredibly important to the team and wider McLaren Racing family. Supporting the talent of tomorrow is a key aim of our talent pathways, of which our own Wilson Hughes is a key example.

“The jersey and livery provide a bold look for the team, combining the iconic papaya with a distinct McLaren Shadow identity. Our intention to win the championship again is clear, all that's left now is to go racing.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

