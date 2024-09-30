McLaren Dubai, the official Retail Partner of McLaren Automotive and the largest standalone McLaren dealership in the world, has announced the delivery of the first McLaren GTS, the replacement for the McLaren GT, in Dubai. Making its debut on the roads of the Middle East, the super-lightweight GTS is engineered to delight drivers who demand the dynamic excellence and driving excitement of a McLaren and the ride comfort, refinement and luggage space suited to routine drives and extended journeys.

The first owner to take delivery in the region is UAE-based businessman and supercar enthusiast Mr. Sunil Meerasa, who received his GTS in the striking Ventura Orange.

Thrilled to be the first in the Middle East to receive his brand-new McLaren, Mr. Sunil said, “To me, McLaren is a combination of performance, heritage, innovation and exclusivity, which is why I’m so happy to get the keys to my new McLaren. I chose the GTS for its performance, luxury interior features, and the sleek exterior design, and I love the bright and eye-catching Ventura Orange colour, it really makes the car stand out on the road! As a luxury grand touring supercar, the GTS truly balances comfort and sportiness, and I really enjoy the driving experience.”

Aligned with the inherent practicality of the GTS is an interior designed to blend the car’s level of performance with a refined and luxurious space. It is a comfortable cabin for long distance journeys, while also providing a platform from which the driver can take full advantage of the car’s outstanding dynamic capabilities.

The power of the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the GTS has been elevated to 635PS at 7,500rpm, and at just 1,520kg the GTS is the lightest car in its class, with a segment best power-to-weight ratio of 418PS per-tonne. A launch-control function is standard; when enabled, the GTS hits 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in only 3.2 seconds and 0-200km/h (0-124mph) in just 8.9 seconds. The maximum speed of the GTS is 326km/h (203mph).

“It is an absolute pleasure to deliver the McLaren GTS to a customer for the first time in the Middle East. This stunning supercar offers an unmatched blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance, with refinement and practicality. Whether you want a true supercar driving experience, or to relax on a longer journey, the GTS can deliver on all fronts. This is a car that is true to McLaren’s racing DNA, whilst offering practicality for everyday use.” Mazen Al Nashar, General Manager at McLaren Dubai.

With deliveries to the Middle East now underway, customers can contact their nearest McLaren dealership for more information on McLaren’s new grand touring supercar.

Further information about the new McLaren GTS, including full specifications and options availability, can be found together with an online configurator that allows customers to explore colour and equipment choices, at: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/gts

For the latest news and updates related to McLaren in Dubai, please follow @mclaren.dubai on Instagram and @mclaren-dubai on LinkedIn.