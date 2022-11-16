Strong demand in the region, with Bahrain a strategic market for the brand

The next-generation supercar set to contribute circa 50% of the brand’s regional sales in 2023

An exhilarating track experience held from Bahrain International Circuit to allow McLaren customers and members of the media to experience the McLaren Artura

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, has announced the start of regional deliveries of its high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura, in the Middle East and Africa region. All new from the ground-up, and built on brand-new vehicle architecture, this next-generation supercar is set to drive future growth for the company and is expected to contribute to circa 50% of the brand's regional sales in 2023.

Celebrating the start of deliveries of the McLaren Artura, an exciting track-driving event for McLaren customers and enthusiasts, as well as key automotive and technology media, was held from the Bahrain International Circuit and provided the VIP guests with an opportunity to test drive the first series high-performance hybrid supercar from McLaren Automotive.

“We are thrilled to start the regional deliveries of the all-new McLaren Artura, a car that will spearhead McLaren into the new era of supercar technology and performance. The Artura has been very well received by the customers and enthusiasts in the Middle East & Africa region, and we are excited for them to experience the breath-taking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in this beautiful supercar.”

Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive

The regional deliveries have started to commence in Bahrain and will be managed by McLaren Automotive’s Retail Partner in the Kingdom, the Kanoo Motors. The Retail Partner operates from newly refurbished showroom of McLaren Bahrain, which is the brand’s first showroom in the Middle East & Africa to feature the “Woking Window”, a direct view into the McLaren Production Centre where McLaren supercars are meticulously hand-assembled. The showroom, which focuses on providing a seamless customer-experience is complemented by an adjacent aftersales facility which offers local owners unparalleled technical expertise and assistance throughout all stages of their McLaren car ownership.

“We are delighted to have the all-new Artura in our offering with first customer deliveries of the car already underway. This is an exciting time for us, operating the deliveries through our new and fully refurbished showroom of McLaren Bahrain, and continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning customers by providing them with an enhanced level of automotive experience that matches Artura’s engineering excellence.

Ebrahim Kanoo, Director, Kanoo Motors

The new McLaren Artura is a result of more than half a century of McLaren’s racing and road-car experience and know-how. This revolutionary supercar is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions, and the ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain. It is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced chassis design and features a wealth of weight-reduction measures, resulting in class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg*, and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg*.

At the heart of the Artura is an all-new lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720S Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne*, as well as truly breath-taking performance figures. The Artura’s top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds* and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds*.

Available to order now from McLaren retailers, the McLaren Artura comes with a standard three-year service plan, five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty. For more information on the all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com.

