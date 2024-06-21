McLaren Artura Spider arrives in the Middle East, with customers able to book test drives with their local retailers

New Artura Spider is McLaren’s first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible, adding a thrilling new dimension to Artura and McLaren supercar range

New Spider has significant upgrades over original Artura, including more power, more performance and even greater driver engagement

Following its regional launch at a glamourous gala event in Dubai’s Al Serkal arts and culture district in May 2024, McLaren today announces that the new Artura Spider has arrived in the Middle East. Customers in the region can now contact their nearest McLaren dealership to book an experience with McLaren’s first-ever convertible with a high-performance hybrid powertrain.

The news comes less than a month after the McLaren Artura Spider made its global dynamic debut at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, driven by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and accompanied by H.S.H Hereditary Prince Jacques.

The new Artura Spider was designed and developed to ambitious targets across the board, with particular focus on driver engagement, performance, agility, refinement, efficiency and quality. It is introduced with significant upgrades to power, performance and driver engagement, which combine with the sensory pleasures of open-top driving to add a remarkable new dimension to the Artura.

“We are extremely excited to offer test drives in the exhilarating new Artura Spider to customers for the first time in the Middle East. With an upgraded powertrain and chassis delivering more power, more dynamic performance and even higher levels of connection with the driver, this exceptional convertible delivers on everything that you would expect from a McLaren supercar, without any compromise on everyday driving. We can’t wait for McLaren fans in the region to experience the exceptional performance of the Artura Spider for themselves.’’ Robert Holtshausen, Market Director, Middle East & Africa

The new Artura Spider has a dry weight of just 1,457kg, with kerbweight (DIN) of only 1,560kg - just 62kg more than the Artura coupe. These figures position the new Spider as easily the lightest among convertible competition, enjoying an advantage of up to 83kg.

More importantly, in combination with the 700PS of the high-performance hybrid powertrain, this gives a power-to-weight ratio of 480PS/tonne at lightest dry weight, which perfectly positions the Artura Spider to optimise every aspect of supercar high-performance, including exploiting its mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive chassis layout to the full.

McLaren’s high-performance hybrid powertrain has been recalibrated, with an additional 20PS from the V6 combustion engine on the MY25 Artura, increasing overall power to 700PS. The additional power is focused from 4,000rpm to the redline at 8,500rpm, providing a marked ‘crescendo’ in performance. Peak torque value remains at a muscular 720Nm, its delivery optimised by minor changes to electronic mapping.

The instant torque delivery provided by the E-motor and the 605PS of the twin-turbocharged V6 engine give the Artura razor-sharp throttle response and acceleration across the board, whether in-gear or through the gears. The Artura Spider’s official figures of 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 3.0 seconds, 0-200km/h (0-124mph) in 8.4 seconds and 0-300km/h (0-186mph) in 21.6 seconds highlight the levels of supercar performance available, all the way up to a maximum speed limited to 330km/h (205mph).

Every new Artura comes as standard with a five-year, unlimited mileage vehicle warranty; a six-year, 75,000km/45,000mile battery warranty and a ten-year anti-perforation body warranty. These warranties can be extended. A three-year service plan is also included, as is a five-year roadside assistance package.

Further information about the new McLaren Artura Spider, including full specifications and options availability, can be found together with an online configurator that allows customers to explore colour and equipment choices, at: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura-spider

A selection of high-resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

In 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Gulf, Monroe, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

