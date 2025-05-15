HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Management Controls, Inc. (MCi), the leader in contractor data and cost management, has officially expanded its global presence with the launch of its Track Platform in Qatar. This milestone marks the 55th international site to implement MCi’s solutions for real-time contractor visibility, compliance, and cost control—and the first in the Middle East. The implementation took place at one of the largest gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities, a complex industrial operation run by a global energy leader, reinforcing Track’s ability to scale across the most demanding environments.

Expansion into Qatar reflects MCi’s continued international growth and worldwide demand for enterprise-grade solutions that bring transparency and control to complex contractor operations. With the Track Platform now live, site leadership in Qatar will benefit from improved labor, equipment, and material cost control, automated contract enforcement, real-time data visibility, and seamless integration with existing ERP systems.

“This deployment reinforces our commitment to serving industrial leaders across the globe,” said Ken Naughton, President of MCi. “We’re enabling our customers to reduce risk, eliminate waste, and ensure accountability—no matter where they operate. By anchoring our platform with such a key site in the Middle East, we have gained a crucial foothold in a region where we expect to expand considerably over the coming years.”

MCi’s presence spans major industrial operations in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, with a growing footprint in the Middle East.

About MCi

Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) empowers companies to maximize visibility, control, and productivity across their contractor workforce and spend. MCi’s myTrack platform delivers automated contract compliance and a unified, real-time view of labor, equipment, and materials costs—enabling smarter, safer execution of maintenance, turnarounds, capital projects, and daily operations. With the addition of MCi’s Insights-as-a-Service and managed services, organizations can tap into more than 35 years of expertise to drive even greater value from myTrack and unlock new opportunities to boost site performance and efficiency.