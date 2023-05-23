One hundred per cent of the proceeds of the cards will be invested into various worthy causes led by Emirates Red Crescent

This year’s funds surpass the 2022 record by AED15,000, adding to a total of AED 1.5 million raised for ERC over the past five years

Dubai, UAE – McDonald’s UAE has raised AED 325,000 for Emirates Red Crescent during Ramadan through the sale of its unique pack of playing cards The Cards for Good, which aimed to bring the community together through fun challenges and good deeds. Selling 65,000 decks of cards in restaurants across the UAE, 100% of the proceeds has been donated to ERC to support their charity and humanitarian initiatives.

This partnership with Emirates Red Crescent has been ongoing for five years, with previous donations totaling over AED 1.5 million. The Cards for Good surpassed last year’s donation of AED 310,000 which was raised through the sale of story coloring books for Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts.

Commenting on the outcome, Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE, said, "We are extremely grateful for the nation’s support of ‘The Cards for Good’ this Ramadan. Through our ongoing strong partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, we strive to be a responsible corporate citizen, and this year exemplifies these efforts in full. We look forward to future iterations of this collaboration and continuing to create positive impact within the community.”

McDonald’s UAE will remain committed to investing in the local community, by devoting resources to empowering those in need and welcoming customers to its restaurants to enjoy good times.

About McDonald’s UAE:



Operating in the nation since 1994, McDonald's UAE caters to the local community across more than 190 restaurants, geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed through its food trust promise, to maintaining the high quality of the products it serves at each restaurant, and across its McCafé offering.

McDonald’s UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen since its arrival to the nation. Following an active social responsibility agenda, it is a long-standing partner of Emirates Red Crescent supporting its charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

To further contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, creating wider environmental benefits, McDonald’ s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work in tandem to spread green values and bring to life sustainable initiatives, reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. Driving this is the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011, which sees 100% of McDonald’s UAE’s used cooking oil collected from restaurants and converted into 100% biodiesel, in turn powering the company’s logistics fleet. As a result, the trucks have traveled over 23.6 million km on 100% Biodiesel since the partnership began, saving over 25 million kg CO2e emissions.



For further information about McDonald’s UAE please visit: www.mcdonalds.com or contact: Varsha Muckatira from Weber Shandwick on McDonaldsuae@webershandwick.com