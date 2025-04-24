Set to kick off at the highly anticipated prestigious event, 2025 President’s Cup Final on May 9, McDonald’s UAE will be the official partner for the event as Sharjah’s faces off against Shabab Al-Ahli

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – McDonald’s UAE is proud to announce a new partnership with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), which will debut with McDonald’s UAE as one of the Official Partners of the prestigious 2025 President’s Cup Final, taking place on May 9 at 7:30 PM at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, where Sharjah will face Shabab Al-Ahli. This marks the beginning of a broader partnership, with more exciting details to be announced soon.

This step reinforces McDonald’s UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting sports and community development across the country.

Walid Fakih, McDonald’s UAE CEO commented, “At McDonald’s UAE, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire future generations - from grassroots programs to major national events. We’re honored to be one of the partners with UAEFA and look forward to sharing more about our broader collaboration in the near future, while celebrating this exciting moment with fans across the country.”

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, General Secretary of the UAE Football Association: “We are pleased to have McDonald’s UAE as one of our partners for the President’s Cup. This partnership comes as we prepare to organize the final of the most prestigious tournament, eagerly anticipated by football fans both locally and abroad.”

He added, “We value all our partnerships with institutions and deeply appreciate the support of each one. Such collaborations provide vital backing for Emirati football.”

For more information on the 2025 President’s Cup Final, please visit: https://www.uaefa.ae/en

About UAEFA:

The UAE Football Association was established in 1971 and became a member of FIFA in 1972, and joined the Asian and Arab confederations in 1974.

The UAEFA made great achievements since its foundation at the Gulf, continental and international levels. The senior football national team made one World Cup appearance, in 1990 in Italy, won the Gulf Cup in 2007 and the Gulf Cup in 2013. The youth national team claimed the AFC U-19 Cup in 2008.

The U-20 national team qualified for the Youth World Championship in 1997 in Malaysia and 2009 in Egypt. They also took part in the 2003 Youth World Championship as UAE were the host country. The U-17 national team qualified for the 1991 World Cup in Italy 1991 and Nigeria 2009. The juniors’ national team won the Gulf Cup in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013, the youth and juniors national teams qualified for the AFC Asian Cups finals in 2010, Winning the 2nd Gulf U-23 championship in Doha 2010, in addition to the 7th Gulf Juniors Championship in Kuwait 2010 and claiming the 16th Asian Games silver medal in China for the first time in the history of the country. The Olympic national team made history by qualifying for the 2012 London Games and the women football national team claimed the West Asian Women Championship title twice in 2010 and 2011.

About McDonald’s UAE:



Operating in the nation since 1994, McDonald's UAE caters to the local community across more than 200 restaurants, geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed through its food trust promise, to maintaining the highest quality of products served at each restaurant, and across its McCafé offering.

McDonald’s UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen since its arrival to the nation. Following an active social responsibility agenda, it is a long-standing partner of Emirates Red Crescent supporting its charitable and humanitarian initiatives.To further contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, creating wider environmental benefits, McDonald’ s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work in tandem to spread green values and bring to life sustainable initiatives, reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. Driving this is the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011, which sees 100% of McDonald’s UAE’s used cooking oil collected from restaurants and converted into 100% biodiesel, in turn powering the company’s logistics fleet. As a result, the trucks have travelled over 23.6 million km on 100% Biodiesel since the partnership began, saving over 25 million kg CO2e emissions.



For further information about McDonald’s UAE please visit: www.mcdonalds.com or contact Weber Shandwick on McDonaldsuae@webershandwick.com