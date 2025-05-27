Dubai, UAE: Globally renowned and award-winning M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, today announces its strategic acquisition of leading Middle East-based marketing, communication and commercial experts DUNE | 23.

The acquisition will mark a significant leap in M+C Saatchi Middle East’s growth journey. The agency already offers one of the most comprehensive and competitive capability suites in the region, spanning marketing and communications, media and sponsorship, talent management, global and social issues, PR, social media, growth strategy and consulting, and production. The integration of DUNE | 23 will further strengthen its sport and entertainment offering.

Founded in 2023 by Jamie Hosie and Lloyd McMillan, DUNE | 23 is powered by a team of over 40 specialists delivering end-to-end marketing solutions — from communications and commercial strategy to activation across social media, PR, influencers, experiential, community engagement, and media buying.

In just a few years, DUNE | 23 has cemented its position as a leading agency in the region, thanks to its deep regional expertise and exclusive focus on the sport and entertainment industries. The agency’s impressive client portfolio already includes Emirates Dubai 7s, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, LIWA Festival, SailGP, Zeekr, All Things Live Middle East, Dubai Watch Week, Longines Global Champions Tour, Nada Dairy, BRED by Hypebeast, and plenty more from within the world of sport and entertainment.

DUNE | 23 will become the Middle East arm of M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, a globally awarded agency with a 20-year legacy of passion-led campaigns for iconic brands such as Barclays, LEGO, Pernod Ricard, Kia, adidas, NFL, Heineken, Sky, and UEFA. M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has received numerous accolades, including Agency of the Year at the UK Sponsorship Awards and an unmatched seven-time win as Sport Industry Agency of the Year. Now part of the M+C Saatchi Middle East network, the newly established sixth global office of M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment will be powered and scaled by DUNE | 23’s regional insight and expertise.

The addition of the DUNE | 23 team brings M+C Saatchi Middle East’s headcount to over 160, a milestone that underscores the agency’s evolution into a regional powerhouse of integrated communication capabilities.

Scott Feasey, CEO, M+C Saatchi Middle East, commented: “This acquisition is a pivotal step in advancing our regional growth trajectory and strengthening our leadership in a space where brand and culture converge. DUNE | 23 brings specialist expertise, a proven track record, and a team uniquely attuned to creating lasting impact through passion and fandom. By integrating their capabilities and insight into our ecosystem, we’re scaling our ability to lead in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets for sport and entertainment.”

Robin Clarke, Global CEO, M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, added: “Our expansion into the Middle East is driven by increasing demand from clients and the rich number of opportunities that the region represents for our business. What co-founders Jamie and Lloyd have built in the region in such a short space of time makes me incredibly excited for our future together. The alchemy of M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s global legacy and DUNE | 23’s local repute will make M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment a powerhouse in a region that is fast becoming one of the world’s leading hubs for sport and entertainment.”

Lloyd McMillan, Founder DUNE | 23, stated: “The M+C Saatchi name is synonymous with creative excellence, and the Middle East operation is no exception. Joining M+C Saatchi Middle East marks a defining moment for us. One that broadens our reach, deepens our capabilities, and positions us to deliver even greater impact on behalf of our clients.”

Fellow DUNE | 23 Founder, Jamie Hosie, added: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built in such a short time, a homegrown agency shaped by ambition, driven by creativity, and grounded in a deep understanding of the region. Now, we carry that momentum into a global network built to scale bold ideas. Together, we’re ready to shape the next chapter of sport and entertainment in the region along with the people and purpose that have guided us from day one.”

About M+C Saatchi Group:

M+C Saatchi Group is a global creative solutions company and the world’s largest independent creative network. We connect specialist expertise, powered by creativity, data and technology, to help build famous brands, solve the most complex business and societal challenges, and create and curate Cultural Power for our clients.

Our capabilities encompass marketing and communications; experience, technology and consulting; media and sponsorship; and specialist services like global and social issues, sport and entertainment marketing and IP, and talent management to help brands connect, influence, and thrive in a rapidly changing and complex world.

M+C Saatchi delivers Cultural Power for our clients through:

Constant Creativity Ideas that make an impact in the world. Brutal Simplicity of Thought We make the complex simple with incisive, innovative solutions. Cutting Edge Tools We have a suite of tools that help us understand Cultural Power and how to harness it to grow our clients’ businesses. Growth Engineering We build agile, channel agnostic teams with the sole objective of driving brand growth. Cultural Connectivity Our team of diverse thinkers, who are experts in their fields, live and breathe all areas of culture.

Headquartered in London, operations span 22 countries with major hubs in the UK, the US, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

About DUNE | 23

DUNE | 23 is a Middle Eastern-based Sport & Entertainment agency specialising in integrated marketing and communications, brand and commercial partnerships, and recently placed in the top three in the Best Agency category at the 2024 Middle East Sports Industry Awards.

DUNE | 23 holds a portfolio of high-profile clients across the region, including SailGP, DP World Tour (Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, DP World Tour Championship, Team Cup and Dubai Invitational), Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Emirates Dubai 7s, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Autonomous Racing League, Argentina Football Association, Zayed Sports City, All Things Live (Ed Sheeran, Bryan Adams and Green Day), Dubai Comedy Festival, Zayed Sports City, BRED by Hypebeast, Steve Harvey’s Open Fire Food Festival, BLAST Premier Esports Festival, Zayed Charity Run, UCI, The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, Zayed Sports City, to name a few from the world of sport and entertainment.

With offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and further expertise across the region, DUNE | 23 boasts a strong presence throughout the Middle East.