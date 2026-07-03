Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government () announced it will begin receiving applications for its distinguished postgraduate programmes for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The programmes aim to equip government and professional talent with the knowledge and skills needed to lead institutional transformation and ensure efficient public policymaking processes, which, in turn, supports the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The school offer three specialised academic programmes, namely the Master of Public Administration (MPA), Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), and Master in Innovation Management & AI Governance (MIMAIG). Designed to meet the needs of governments and institutions in the stages ahead, the programmes focus on policy analysis, decision-making, government innovation, governance, and artificial intelligence. By doing so, they serve to raise the level of preparedness among national talents to spearhead government transformation.

With their blended learning model, combining 51% in-person instruction with 49% online learning, the programmes offer a flexible academic environment that supports continuous professional development. They are delivered through a modular block teaching model, with sessions scheduled over weekends, striking a balance between professional commitments and academic engagement.

The educational framework places strong emphasis on applied learning through project based teaching and interactive leadership exercises, enabling participants to address real-world challenges in government environments and transform them into actionable innovation opportunities that deliver sustainable, institutionally impactful solutions.

The Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) focuses on preparing senior government leaders and managers, and developing skills in policy analysis, understanding institutional transformation, and managing administrative complexity. The programme includes modules in governance, comparative public administration, public finance, human resource management, and performance management.

Meanwhile, the Master of Public Administration (MPA) targets young mid- to senior-level leaders across government, semi-government, and non-profit sectors. It adopts a “learning by doing” approach, linking coursework to real-world challenges, with a particular focus on digital transformation, smart government, leadership development, public policy analysis, and applied case studies.

The programme spans one academic year of coursework and one semester of thesis. It is based on an academic methodology that combines theoretical grounding with practical application in real-world governance environments. By focusing on AI governance, digital transformation, and algorithmic accountability, the programme enhances understanding of the impact of technology on government decision-making.

Furthermore, the programme provides a comprehensive academic track, consisting of 180 credit hours, including 120 hours of coursework and 60 hours of thesis, which is completed as an applied research project that addresses real-world challenges in public policy and offers practical, actionable recommendations, thus strengthening the link between academic research and government practice.

Lastly, the Master of Innovation Management and AI Governance (MIMAIG) offers an advanced academic framework aligned with global digital transformation. It moulds leaders capable of understanding the implications of the technological revolution through the lens of public policy, governance, and digital ethics, with emphasis on innovation, digital leadership, data-driven decision-making, and AI governance.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government will continue to accept applications until 16 August 2026, inviting those seeking to advance their academic and professional journeys to join its programmes as an investment in national capacity-building and in strengthening future readiness in the government sector.

To enrol in MBRSG’s programmes, please click the following registration link: https://mbrsg.ae/en/programs/our-programs