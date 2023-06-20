MBRSG and IEEE ran a first-of-its-kind executive training on “AI Ethics in the Age of Generative AI” as part of a series of executive education courses.

The IEEE CertifAIEd AI Ethics Assessor training, is open to all government employees and business leaders in Dubai, the UAE and the Arab region.

The MBRSG and IEEE will nurture a community of AI Ethics practitioners, consisting of qualified graduates recognised as IEEE CertifAIEd Authorised Assessors.

According to MBRSG’s research, Generative AI’s primary concerns among government agencies (e.g. including applications like ChatGPT and Bard) are related to their ethical considerations, such as algorithmic bias, accountability and privacy.

Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) – the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world – has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE SA) aiming to advance responsible and ethical artificial intelligence application in the UAE and the region. The collaboration includes multiple areas including joint research and running executive education series to train and recognize AI Ethics Assessors, with the first batch focusing on ‘AI Ethics in the Age of Generative AI’.

The executive education course is the first of its kind in-person training, open to all government and private sector leaders in the UAE and the MENA region. The series is delivered jointly by the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) and the MBRSG, with contributions from Digital Dubai. The first batch of the IEEE CertifAIEd AI Ethics training series was held at the MBRSG premises in Dubai in May 2023. A group of 25 AI experts from across 12 leading government and private sector entities in the UAE completed the first ever batch as a necessary step to becoming IEEE CertifAIEd AI Ethics assessors.

“The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government has been entrusted to train and empower the leaders of tomorrow,” said His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG. “This critical mission compels us to always strive to remain on top of any future trend with the potential to make a significant impact on the world. Artificial intelligence certainly has major implications for governments, and is already pushing decision makers in both public and private sectors to re-imagine policy and decision-making processes.”

“With that in mind, MBRSG has established this new partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to help future leaders acquire new practical skills in the field, and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities AI is already bringing,” Dr. Al Marri added.

The IEEE CertifAIEd AI Ethics Assessor Training allows participants to learn how to systematically address Artificial Intelligence Ethics and social responsibility in Autonomous Intelligent Systems (AIS) which are even more important considerations in the age of generative AI. “IEEE’s collaboration with the MBRSG advances the application of ethical AI and builds the capacity to perform AI Ethics assessments in the region. The training offers a wide spectrum of government and private sector leaders an opportunity to join a community of AI Ethics experts, leveraging the IEEE CertifAIEd approach, and earn a globally respected certification.” said Dr. Konstantinos Karachalios, Managing Director for IEEE SA.

The MBRSG recently ran a national research project on the implications of generative AI (including ChatGPT) for government and launched a major report on ‘Advancing Artificial Intelligence Impact in Dubai’. Dr. Fadi Salem, MBRSG’s Director of Policy Research and co-author of the report added: “According to our research, the primary concern among government agencies related to rising generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT, Bard and other chatbots, are related to their ethical implications, including algorithmic bias, accountability, transparency and privacy. Other concerns are also related to data quality and availability and generative AI’s legal considerations.”

“In this pioneering training series, the MBRSG worked with the IEEE to address ethical aspects of AI solutions, including generative AI applications, using the IEEE CertifAIEd framework. This collaboration will help equip government and private sector leaders with a practical method of AI ethical assessment, develop a community of AI Ethics Assessors, paving the way for further in-depth research in this critical area for governments globally,” Dr. Salem added.

Upon completing the course, participants gain proficiency in the key principles of AI Ethics and the IEEE CertifAIEd criteria and certification process; develop practical skills in assessing AI products, services, and systems from an ethical perspective; obtain practical knowledge of the fundamental concepts of AI ethics evaluation, such as ethics profiling, assessment, and certification; explore how to assess ethical considerations of applications that use Generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT, Bard, among others); and take an integral first step towards becoming recognised as an IEEE CertifAIEd Authorised Assessor.

Furthermore, the MBRSG and IEEE will explore opportunities for collaboration on various activities, such as facilitating the delivery of IEEE CertifAIEd training in the region; qualifying selected experts, jointly identified by MBRSG and IEEE, to become authorised IEEE CertifAIEd trainers and/or assessors; and promoting responsible and ethical AI adoption through trainings in Arabic and English for the region.

The two entities also agree to collaborate on enabling MBRSG to become an authorized IEEE CertifAIEd partner in training and assessment, and corresponding research projects on AI Ethics governance and implementation for the MENA region.

The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, offering research, academic and training programmes that aim to train future leaders and prepare them to meet public administration and policy challenges across the region. Courses are developed and delivered by a diverse group of scholars, academics, and researchers. More details on the course and AI governance training program and research are available on the MBRSG website: https://www.mbrsg.ae/home/executive-education/open-enrolment-programs/ieee-certifaied-assessor-training-batch-2