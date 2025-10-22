Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) convened a remote meeting of its Board of Trustees, chaired by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Secretary General of MBRKA, and CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF). Representatives from leading international universities, along with members of the MBRKA Council of Advisors, gathered for the session to review upcoming initiatives and reaffirm MBRKA’s role in promoting knowledge creation and exchange worldwide.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb welcomed all the advisors and trustees and reaffirmed MBRF’s dedication to forming international knowledge partnerships to boost its impact and governance.

H.E. bin Huwaireb said, “Over the past decade, MBRKA has evolved into a global platform for honoring individuals who turn ideas into concrete results. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Knowledge Summit, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing this journey and promoting innovation, education, and sustainability as key drivers of human progress.”

Emerging global priorities centered on discussions for the 2025 and 2026 MBRKA cycles. Participants also recognized the significant sacrifices made by individuals who dedicate their days to education and knowledge exchange, highlighting MBRKA’s role in honoring integrity and courage in education.

Dr. Ali Al Ghafli, Board of Trustees’ member representing the UAE University, stated, “Today, knowledge is not solely the product of individual brilliance – it is further reinforced by teamwork, shared learning, and the courage to experiment.”

The Board outlined a preliminary meeting schedule, proposing sessions in April and June to review nominations and finalize recommendations.