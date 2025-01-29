Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), the UAE Ministry of Finance’s initiative supporting innovation in the UAE, has announced the selection of innovators for Cohort 9 of its Innovation Accelerator program.

The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator – established in 2018 – is a program designed to serve as a driving force for innovation in the UAE. Aligning with the key sectors outlined in the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy, the Accelerator empowers innovators to maximize their potential and make a meaningful impact on their industries.

Entities selected to join the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator will benefit from a comprehensive support program – including cutting-edge resources, expert coaching, mentorship, and access to investment opportunities and valuable networks – that will help them enhance their capabilities, enable scalability, and achieve their growth ambitions.

Since its launch, the Accelerator has played a pivotal role in advancing a diverse array of innovative start-ups from a range of countries across the globe, empowering them to demonstrate their potential as disruptors and catalysts for economic progress.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry's representative at the MBRIF, said of the latest selection: “We were immensely proud that once again, our Innovator Accelerator attracted interest from such an exceptionally innovative pool of applicants, each showcasing remarkable potential to create impact within their industries and on the wider economy. The strong global interest in our program reaffirms its role as a catalyst for innovation, enabling visionary startups to thrive and scale. This underscores our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and supporting the UAE’s journey toward achieving the ambitious goals outlined in its National Innovation Strategy.”

Eligibility for selection to join the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is based on a number of stringent, carefully identified criteria, with innovators undergoing thorough assessment before final decisions are made.

Cohort 9 comprises 19 start-ups representing 9 countries and a wide range of diverse sectors. Developmental stages of the companies range from prototype to growth and scale-up, highlighting the breadth of support available via the program.

Start-ups joining Cohort 9 of the Innovator Accelerator are:

BIRD Collaborative : Premium Sustainable Disposables

: Premium Sustainable Disposables The Waste Lab: Comprehensive solution for sustainable food waste management

Comprehensive solution for sustainable food waste management Seramic Materials: Pioneering in Recycled Ceramics

Pioneering in Recycled Ceramics Metguard: A Revolution in Corrosion Prevention

A Revolution in Corrosion Prevention Rebound: Enabling Materials Circulatory

Enabling Materials Circulatory NXW: Leading a new Nutrition Category

Leading a new Nutrition Category AC3D: Patented 3D Printing Construction Automation Technology

Patented 3D Printing Construction Automation Technology Aura: Innovative Credit Solutions to SMEs

Innovative Credit Solutions to SMEs Smart Eye: Innovative solutions for efficient energy and water management

Innovative solutions for efficient energy and water management Marses: End to End Robotics Solutions

End to End Robotics Solutions Darbco: Robotic Solar Panel Cleaning Solution

Robotic Solar Panel Cleaning Solution Mantas: Tailored Cloud-Downtime Insurance Platform

Tailored Cloud-Downtime Insurance Platform Smart Bricks: AI Driven Real Estate Marketplace

AI Driven Real Estate Marketplace Procure Hub: Remodelling the Procurement of Construction

Remodelling the Procurement of Construction SURGiA: The Medical Supplies Hub

The Medical Supplies Hub NeuroBLAST: Portable rehabilitation solution that uses interactive video games to help treat neurodegenerative disorders

Portable rehabilitation solution that uses interactive video games to help treat neurodegenerative disorders Space.TYAR: Leveraging generative AI for unified knowledge and learning creation

Leveraging generative AI for unified knowledge and learning creation Peekapak: An Integrated Approach to Well-Being Education

An Integrated Approach to Well-Being Education Krucial: Capturing Data at Anytime and from Anywhere

With eight successful cohorts to date, the Innovation Accelerator remains a solid cornerstone of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, reflecting MBRIF's dedication to helping drive the growth of disruptive enterprises and contributing to the country’s economic diversification and solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation.

For more information about Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, please visit https://mbrif.ae.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/