Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Oracle today announced that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), which oversees housing policies and programs for the Emirate of Dubai, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to migrate critical systems for planning, project and asset management, and customer services to the cloud. By moving to OCI and eliminating its on-premises infrastructure, MBRHE will be able to accelerate housing planning and development workflows, reduce risk, and enhance the user experience while achieving significant cost savings.

MBRHE is responsible for implementing Dubai’s housing strategy under the government’s National Housing Program. The organization’s responsibilities include setting housing standards and regulations, managing urban planning and development projects, and promoting access to affordable housing through subsidy programs, social housing initiatives, and housing finance. MBRHE also partners with the private sector to drive housing development in line with public sector goals.

As MBRHE’s remit and operations continue to grow in response to Dubai’s rapid urban expansion, the organization requires a scalable IT infrastructure that supports its multi-year initiatives to consolidate and digitize its business processes and services. Moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides MBRHE with secure, flexible computing resources that were previously unavailable with its on-premises infrastructure, enabling it to integrate new technologies such as AI into its business systems, improving their usability and performance.

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, said: "We play a vital role in anticipating and meeting Dubai’s housing needs, which is critical to maintaining the emirate’s global appeal as a destination for business and living. Migrating our core business and service platforms to Oracle Cloud supports our strategy to digitize operations at scale, enabling us to enhance our planning and project management capabilities, support new housing programs, and deliver faster services to our constituents."

OCI will support the scalability of MBRHE’s planning and asset management applications as the organization expands with new development programs and partnerships. Moving to the cloud also provides the technology foundation for MBRHE to simplify integrations across its main functional departments and achieve its innovation goals in key areas such as sustainability. Additionally, OCI will provide MBRHE with significant agility and cost benefits by enabling faster and more efficient deployment of new applications and services.

"MBRHE plays a major role in Dubai’s social and economic development. With its needs growing rapidly in terms of scale and service diversification, we are excited to bring the power and flexibility of OCI to support MBRHE and its partners in delivering the next generation of housing services for Dubai. With OCI, MBRHE can deliver greater value to its customers quicker and easier than ever before”, said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, technology, Middle East and Africa, and UAE country leader, Oracle.

MBRHE has selected ITS Agility as the partner to implement this project.

