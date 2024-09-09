The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Council for Social Responsibility (ACSR) in Egypt to promote community engagement and support young Arab talents. The MoU signed on the sidelines of the second Youth Knowledge Forum, aims to establish a framework of cooperation and shared goals between the two parties regarding Arab youth, community engagement, and the promotion of joint initiatives.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “By expanding our network of partners, the MBRF is committed to supporting young Arab talent in realizing their potential and making a positive impact on their communities. We look forward to playing an active role in this partnership with the ACSR and creating an environment that encourages Arab youth to grow and shape a resilient future.”

Dr. Randa Rizk, Secretary-General of the ACSR, stated: “The ACSR seeks to support Arab youth and leverage cutting-edge tools, especially artificial intelligence and data science, to create promising employment opportunities. In line with this goal, the ACSR emphasizes guiding young people towards programs that address key areas like the environment, community entrepreneurship, healthcare, and food security. We are pleased that our collaboration with the MBRF will help support these initiatives with significant economic, community, and environmental impact. The goal is to broaden the concept of community responsibility to include economic and societal empowerment, rather than just aid and donations.”

The MoU aims to deepen cooperation between the two parties to support Arab youth through workshops, symposiums, and training courses that encourage community engagement, with the ultimate goal of raising knowledge and economic awareness among the younger generation. Under the terms of the agreement, the MBRF and the ACSR will collaborate on knowledge-sharing events aimed at empowering Arab youth both regionally and internationally. They will also jointly promote events and programs that align with the MoU’s goals through their respective social media platforms and other available marketing avenues.

This latest agreement is part of MBRF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its impact on knowledge development among Arab youth by forming alliances with organizations dedicated to community and knowledge development.

