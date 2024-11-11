Dr. Amr El-Adl: MBG Developments Continues to Collaborate with Leading Global Companies to Ensure Unmatched Comfort and Luxury for its Clients

Cairo, MBG Developments announced its partnership with Schindler, a global leader in the manufacturing of elevators and escalators, to supply PUKKA project in the New Administrative Capital with state-of-the-art elevators. This collaboration includes overseeing the installation, operation, and maintenance of the elevators, reaffirming MBG Developments' commitment to providing its clients with premium comfort and luxury by partnering with major international and local companies.

This agreement with Schindler comes as part of MBG Developments’ preparations to commence the handover of the first phase of the PUKKA project by the end of this year.

The partnership with Schindler reflects MBG Developments’ unwavering pursuit of the highest standards of quality and safety through advanced technology to serve its clients. The agreement also focuses on offering long-term maintenance services, ensuring the consistent performance of the elevators, and enhancing customer satisfaction. By utilizing Schindler’s energy-efficient elevators, MBG Developments reinforces its commitment to sustainable development, contributing to environmental preservation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Schindler to leverage their cutting-edge technology and global expertise in our projects, particularly in PUKKA. This collaboration ensures a safe and sustainable environment for our clients,” remarked Dr. Amr El-Adl, Vice Chairman and CEO of MBG Developments. He added that MBG Developments continuously seeks to collaborate with high-standard, reputable international companies to provide the best comfort and luxury for its clients.

Similarly, Mr. Waleed Gad, General Manager of Schindler Egypt, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with MBG Developments on PUKKA project, and we look forward to further partnerships in future projects.”

Schindler is recognized as a global leader in designing and manufacturing elevators that align with the latest technological and environmental standards. The company focuses on providing eco-friendly solutions by utilizing technologies that reduce carbon footprints and using sustainable, recyclable materials, thereby minimizing harmful environmental emissions.

The company’s elevators are renowned for their energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption through energy recovery technology that generates usable electricity during no-load movements, resulting in energy savings of up to 30%.

PUKKA project is strategically located in the Investment District of the New Administrative Capital, covering an area of 41 acres with total investments of EGP 7 billion. It enjoys proximity to key landmarks, including the Green River, the Government District, the Financial and Business District, the Cathedral, and smart transportation hubs.

The project offers a diverse range of residential units designed to cater to clients' needs in terms of space and design. It includes 1,628 units distributed among buildings with heights of up to 7 floors, featuring a variety of apartments and duplex units.

To ensure that residents have access to all necessary amenities, MBG Developments has built a dedicated social club for PUKKA residents, alongside a commercial complex (mall) spanning 16,000 square meters with three floors plus a rooftop. The complex includes 1,000 square meters designated for medical purposes, such as clinics and diagnostic centers, another 1,000 square meters for administrative offices, and 4,000 square meters for diverse retail spaces.