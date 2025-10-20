Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, has announced the launch of the “Mbank Millionaire” campaign — a national savings initiative aimed at promoting a culture of smart and sustainable saving among individuals and families. The campaign comes in celebration of the bank’s upcoming fifth anniversary in 2026.

This initiative is considered one of the largest savings campaigns in the UAE, offering more than 7,000 cash prizes, including 615 monthly winners, each receiving prizes of up to AED 10,000, in addition to three grand prizes of AED 100,000 each through special draws. The campaign will culminate in a grand prize of AED 1 million, which will be announced during the bank’s fifth anniversary celebrations in 2026. All monthly draws are conducted under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to ensure the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

The campaign also aims to encourage Al Maryah Community Bank customers to view saving as a rewarding and impactful habit. Every customer who maintains an average monthly balance of AED 1,000 or more in their savings account is automatically entered into the monthly draw. Customers also earn one entry for every AED 100 of their average monthly balance — meaning higher balances lead to greater chances of winning.

Through this campaign, Al Maryah Community Bank reaffirms its strong commitment to empowering the community and enhancing financial stability for individuals and families, while supporting national efforts to promote financial literacy, inclusion, and innovation in the digital banking sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Wissam Farran, Chief Intelligence & Innovation Officer of Al Maryah Community Bank, said:

"As we near five years of serving our community, this campaign is our way of recognizing our customers who have believed in our vision since day one. Mbank Millionaire is more than a savings campaign; it's an invitation for every individual to believe that every dirham saved today is a real step toward achieving tomorrow’s dreams."

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) is the UAE’s first fully digital bank, offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. With a strong focus on innovation, accessibility, and customer empowerment, Mbank continues to redefine the banking experience through cutting-edge technology and a community-first approach.

For more information about the Mbank Millionaire Campaign, visit www.mbank.ae.