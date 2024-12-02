Abu Dhabi, UAE: In celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, Mbank, the UAE’s leading digital bank, is thrilled to announce the launch of Jaywan Cards, the UAE’s first National Debit Card, through its groundbreaking Mbank Wallet platform. Powered by advanced blockchain technology, this pioneering initiative, a first of its kind, empowers customers with the ability to pay seamlessly at all POS terminals across the UAE, transfer money internationally with ease, and enjoy zero fees for cash withdrawals. By leveraging the security and efficiency of blockchain, Mbank sets a new benchmark in financial convenience and inclusivity, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and serving the diverse needs of its customers.

The launch of Jaywan Cards reflects Mbank’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion, serving the local community, and enhancing its position in the UAE’s financial ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE and Al Etihad Payments’ strategic timeline, supporting the introduction of over 10 million new debit cards into the UAE market over the next two years. Mbank extends its gratitude to Al Etihad Payments for their unwavering support and collaboration, which has been instrumental in bringing this transformative initiative to life and advancing the UAE’s payment infrastructure.

Mbank is not only serving its customers but also enabling other banks in the UAE to adopt Jaywan Cards through its state-of-the-art Mbank Wallet platform. This Open Finance approach provides a comprehensive digital wallet infrastructure that banks can seamlessly integrate into their operations to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

The Mbank Wallet offers a full suite of payment solutions, giving users the ability to manage their finances on the app while using Jaywan Cards for in-person transactions.

The Mbank Wallet is the UAE’s first national digital wallet built on decentralized blockchain technology, offering:

Payments Through All POS Terminals in the UAE: Jaywan Cards are widely accepted across the country for seamless transactions.

Jaywan Cards are widely accepted across the country for seamless transactions. Instant Payments with QR Technology: Secure and quick payments for in-store and online purchases.

Secure and quick payments for in-store and online purchases. Cross-Border Transactions: International transfers facilitated through Lulu Exchange.

International transfers facilitated through Lulu Exchange. No Bank Account Needed: Customers can send, receive, and request payments using an IBAN, eliminating the need for a bank account.

Customers can send, receive, and request payments using an IBAN, eliminating the need for a bank account. Zero Fees for Cash Withdrawals: A fee-free experience at ATMs, ensuring greater financial accessibility.

A fee-free experience at ATMs, ensuring greater financial accessibility. Digital E-Vouchers: Simplify the process of purchasing gift vouchers from a wide range of top merchants

Mbank’s introduction of Jaywan Cards on the UAE’s 53rd National Day is a testament to its dedication to advancing financial inclusion and delivering innovative banking solutions. This initiative not only caters to modern banking demands but also supports the UAE’s vision for a smart and inclusive financial future.

“As we celebrate the UAE’s 53rd National Day, we take immense pride in introducing a transformative step forward with the launch of Jaywan Cards through the Mbank Wallet,” said Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank. “This groundbreaking initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering the nation’s financial landscape, enhancing customer experiences, and driving the UAE’s vision of becoming a leader in financial inclusion and digital innovation.”

He added, “With Jaywan Cards and the Mbank Wallet, we are not just redefining the banking experience but also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for cutting-edge financial solutions. Our focus is on creating meaningful impacts that bring convenience and accessibility to every customer, reflecting the spirit of progress and innovation that defines our nation.”

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.