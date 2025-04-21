The center emphasizes a patient-centered approach, where same-day appointments are offered, ensuring a diagnosis is provided during the patient’s consultation

Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE, has officially launched Burjeel Breast Center, a first-of-its-kind facility offering comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for women with both malignant and benign breast conditions.

The Center was launched at a ceremony held in BMC in the presence of Dr. Rashed Obaid AlSuwaidi, Director General Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, H.E. Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Mr. Muhammed Shihabuddin, Group Chief Financial Officer, Burjeel Holdings.

Located within Burjeel Medical City, the center is designed as a one-stop destination for breast health, integrating advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment, and dedicated support services under one roof. The facility has been designed to offer a seamless breast cancer screening experience—from initial screening to diagnosis and treatment—while reducing anxiety and streamlining the journey to recovery. According to experts, with early diagnosis, breast cancer recovery rates can exceed 95%, making timely intervention critical. The center emphasizes a patient-centered approach, where same-day appointments are offered, ensuring a diagnosis is provided during the patient’s consultation.

At the heart of the center is a women-led medical team, composed of internationally recognized experts in breast health, including Dr. Nehad Abdul Razzaq Kazim Albastaki Consultant Breast Imaging & Interventional Radiologist, an expert Emirati female doctor specializing in radiology and mammography. This all-female team ensures the highest levels of privacy, comfort, and individualized care for patients. Additionally, a special team specializing in breast reconstruction is available for cases requiring surgery and resection, further enhancing the care provided. At the center, samples are processed and delivered on the same day, ensuring a swift and accurate diagnosis.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including HOLOGIC’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the center offers enhanced imaging for early and accurate detection of breast abnormalities. Additionally, the AI-driven breast radiology system assists radiologists in interpreting mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs, ensuring accuracy and reducing the chances of false diagnoses. As part of its comprehensive approach, the center also offers a survivorship program, empowering cancer survivors with the tools, support, and care they need to thrive post-treatment.

Burjeel Breast Center is launching the first-of-its-kind initiative, the “Survivorship Lounge,” which is dedicated to empowering breast cancer survivors by providing a safe, supportive, and informative space focused on life after treatment. This lounge will offer personalized survivorship care plans, wellness resources, psychological support, lifestyle guidance, and education on long-term health—ensuring that every survivor feels seen, supported, and strengthened throughout their post-treatment journey with dedicated team from physicians, psychologists & breastfeeding cancer survivors volunteers.

“Burjeel Breast Center reimagines the breast care journey by offering an empathetic, data-driven, and efficient clinical environment. By removing barriers to early detection—such as long wait times and the need for prior appointments—we are empowering women to take charge of their health. Early intervention is key, and our walk-in model ensures no time is lost. To enhance patient experience, we have integrated artificial intelligence into our workflow. The AI system can analyze patients’ genetic and hereditary data, helping determine the most effective treatments based on each patient’s unique characteristics,” said Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute.

Burjeel Cancer Institute Pharmacy Launched

Enhancing its holistic approach, Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) is also launching Burjeel Cancer Institute Pharmacy. Burjeel Cancer Institute Pharmacy proudly holds the distinction of being the first dedicated cancer pharmacy in the UAE. This specialized pharmacy is designed to cater exclusively to the needs of oncology patients, ensuring they have access to a comprehensive range of medications tailored to enhance their quality of life.

By focusing specifically on cancer care, the pharmacy aims to provide personalized services, expert advice, and support for patients undergoing treatment. This initiative reflects Burjeel Cancer Institute's commitment to improving the overall patient journey by ensuring access to essential medicines and resources that can aid in their treatment and recovery.

“The launch of Burjeel Breast Center reflects our commitment to raising the standard of women’s healthcare in the region. By integrating diagnostics, expert consultation, and treatment into one cohesive space, we are delivering a seamless and supportive experience for patients,” said John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The establishment of Burjeel Breast Center reinforces BCI’s mission to lead in complex cancer care, setting new benchmarks in clinical excellence and innovation across the UAE and the region.