EDGE entity CARACAL sign Licensing Agreement with India’s ICOMM (Group Company of MEIL) for localised production of CARACAL firearms

The agreement marks the first-ever Transfer of Technology for defence articles from UAE to India

Hyderabad, India/Abu Dhabi, UAE – CARACAL, a leading small arms manufacturer from the UAE and an entity within EDGE Group, in collaboration with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), today inaugurated a world-class small arms manufacturing facility at ICOMM’s Integrated Engineering Facility in Hyderabad.

This exclusive facility will serve as a local manufacturing hub for a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons under a historic Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement with CARACAL, marking a landmark milestone in UAE–India defence collaboration.

Under this initiative, the facility will produce:

The mission-proven CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle, chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO

The highly-reliable CAR 817 assault rifle, chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO

The lightweight CSR 338 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum

The lightweight CSR 308 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .308 Winchester

The highly-accurate CSR 50 bolt-action anti-materiel sniper rifle, chambered in 12.7x99mm NATO

The modern CMP9 submachine gun, chambered in 9x19mm

The versatile CARACAL EF and CARACAL F GEN II combat pistols, chambered in 9x19mm

These next-generation weapons will serve the critical needs of: Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Forces, State Police Forces, and SPG, and also cater to global export requirements of CARACAL.

Sumanth Paturu, Managing Director, ICOMM Tele Ltd, said: “This facility stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to India’s defence forces and our belief in the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. At ICOMM, we are not just making in India, we are making for India and for the world, with precision, pride and purpose.

With CARACAL by our side as a trusted and visionary partner, we are building more than world-class weapons—we are building a bold, self-reliant India. This is our salute to every soldier, and our promise to deliver quality that protects, empowers and inspires.”

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “The launch of the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex marks a milestone in our efforts to support the Indian market and defence industry.

As the first small arms technology transfer from the UAE to India, the factory further highlights our commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative. With successful technical qualification by two Special Forces units and strong progress in army trials, we are proud to deepen our role in India’s defence ecosystem. ICOMM has proven to be a highly capable and reliable partner, with world-class manufacturing expertise and a deep commitment to national self-reliance."

The facility is a cornerstone in India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India journey, blending global technology with Indian manufacturing excellence. It will also support CARACAL’s international programmes, strengthening India’s role as a trusted global defence production hub.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, manufactures, tests, and maintains small mission-proven firearms, including combat pistols, modern submachine guns, tactical assault rifles, and precision sniper rifles for law enforcement, security, and military forces.

CARACAL’s production legacy of 15+ years is reflected in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit caracal.ae

About ICOMM

ICOMM is one of India’s leading defence & integrated engineering firms, with deep expertise across missiles & sub-systems, Airborne Systems, Electronic Warfare Communications, radars, drones, electro-optics, Shelters and Composites systems. Its 110-acre facility in Hyderabad is a centre of excellence for high-end defence manufacturing. For more information, please visit https://icommtele.com

About MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd)

MEIL is one of India’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, operating in sectors including irrigation, water, hydrocarbons, transport, power, telecom, and defence. With a global footprint in over 20 countries and a workforce of 40,000+, MEIL delivers complex, large-scale infrastructure with unmatched speed & quality. For more information visit https://meil.in