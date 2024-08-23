DUBAI: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the American University in the Emirates (AUE) to offer academic and executive development programs to university students. This strategic partnership falls in line with the government of Dubai’s vision of developing the scope of cooperation with universities and leading educational institutions to help UAE government employees attain the needed academic degrees, professional skills, and competencies needed to improve their performance.

The partnership between Mbank and the American University in the Emirates seeks to establish a collaboration whereby Mbank will present young undergraduates and graduates from AUE the opportunity to enrol in academic and executive development programs that fit the requirements of Dubai’s economy and benefit the UAE at large. Moreover, Mbank will offer AUE students the possibility to join internships, ensure job placements, and participate in consultancy projects and joint research to further enhance their employability skills.

The American University in the Emirates will be offering Mbank employees interested in pursuing postgraduate educational programs partial scholarships and grants discounts on tuition fees, in condition of meeting the admission requirements and the criteria of maintaining the grant.

Prof. Muthanna G. Abdul Razzaq, President and CEO of the American University in the Emirates highlighted: "At the American University in the Emirates, we are thrilled to have this strategic partnership with Mbank. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our students with exceptional educational experiences that extend beyond the classroom. By integrating our students into the innovative ecosystem of Mbank, we are not only enhancing their academic journey but also preparing them to excel in the dynamic landscape of the fintech sector. Our students will gain invaluable hands-on experience, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. We are excited to see our students thrive as future leaders, equipped with the skills and opportunities to drive progress and innovation in the fintech industry."

Commenting on this partnership, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with the American University in the Emirates, one of the preferred providers of educational programs in the UAE, as we offer comprehensive and innovative learning experiences to students and strengthen their preparedness for their future careers. We are happy to incorporate undergraduate students into the Mbank ecosystem whereby they are offered the opportunity to serve their internships and begin their professional journeys, experiencing how it feels like to be at the most innovative leading digital bank in the UAE”.

He added: “We are happy to equip our future generation with the necessary skillsets and support them with the appropriate opportunities to achieve progress, and we are looking forward to shaping them into our next pioneering leaders who will be taking the fintech industry to the next level”.

About American University in the Emirates

Established in 2006 with accreditation from the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA) under the umbrella of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the United Arab Emirates, the American University in the Emirates (AUE) is dedicated to be one of the leading higher educational institutions locally and regionally, providing an integrated pathway for students to become creative, effective, and productive members of the community. The AUE has students enrolled from 25 countries and follows the American model of higher education with a general-education program and credit-hour system. The university boasts seven colleges—Media and Mass Communication, Business Administration, Law, Design, Computer Information Technology, Security and Global Studies, and Education—with programs that cater to current and future marketplace needs.

For further information, please contact +9714 4499 000

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.