ABU DHABI: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to offer a range of academic, training, and professional development initiatives for undergraduate and graduate students. This strategic partnership supports the vision of the Abu Dhabi government to drive collaboration with top-tier universities and educational institutions, and to enhance the skills and competencies required to improve the performance of UAE government employees.

The agreement between Mbank and Abu Dhabi University sets the stage for an impactful collaboration, offering ADU students access to specialized programs aligned with the economic priorities of the UAE. Through this partnership, undergraduate and graduate students will benefit from a variety of initiatives, including internships, summer programs, placement assistance, seminars, and conferences. The partnership also includes opportunities for joint research and consultancy projects aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills to excel in the competitive job market.

In addition to student-focused initiatives, the collaboration will provide Mbank employees with access to ADU’s academic programs, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and Executive Leadership offerings, subject to admission criteria. Employees will also have the chance to participate in workshops, seminars, and forums organized by the university, fostering continuous learning and professional growth.

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence at Abu Dhabi University, said: "This partnership with Mbank aligns with our commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills that meet industry demands. By combining academic excellence with real-world financial sector insights, we are preparing our students to thrive in an evolving digital economy. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will create for our students and faculty, fostering innovation and professional growth."

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence, Abu Dhabi University, said: "We are excited to partner with Mbank, a leader in digital banking, to deliver transformative academic and professional development programs. This collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills that meet industry demands. At ADU, our students study Finance and FinTech at both the bachelor’s and master’s levels, including our newly launched MSc in Financial Technology, which has already begun welcoming students. By combining ADU’s academic excellence with Mbank’s real-world expertise, we are preparing students to excel in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Such partnerships provide students with unparalleled opportunities to thrive both academically and professionally, fostering innovation, career growth, and sustainable progress in line with the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-driven future."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Abu Dhabi University, a premier educational institution in the UAE. Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring this year as Year of Community with the slogan ‘Hand in Hand’, this MoU demonstrates Mbank’s unwavering commitment to empowering the youth of our community by offering them transformative educational and career opportunities that contribute to their personal and professional growth. Our shared vision is to serve the needs of the UAE and to help shape a future that promotes lifelong learning and career advancement."

He added: "With our expertise in the rapidly growing digital banking and finance sectors, we are well-positioned to nurture the next generation of leaders. We are excited about our partnership with Abu Dhabi University and look forward to a long-term collaboration that will create lasting value for both our organizations and the wider community."

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.