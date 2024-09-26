Reinforcing consumer trust with the latest international food safety standards.

Ensuring freshness, quality, and safety from farm to table.

Highlighting Mazoon Dairy’s dedication to continuous improvement and sustainability.

Opening doors to new markets while maintaining leadership in the Omani dairy industry.

Muscat, Oman: Mazoon Dairy, Oman’s leading dairy producer, is proud to announce that it has received the esteemed FSSC 22000 V6 certification, a globally recognized food safety standard. This achievement marks a significant step in ensuring that Mazoon Dairy’s products meet the highest food safety, quality, and consumer trust levels.

The FSSC 22000 V6 certification is a globally recognized food safety management system issued by the Foundation for Food Safety Certification. It integrates ISO 22000 standards with additional food safety requirements, focusing on enhancing food safety culture, risk management, and continuous improvement throughout the supply chain. This certification is widely accepted by regulators and companies worldwide, making it a benchmark for excellence in food safety. By achieving FSSC 22000 V6, companies demonstrate their commitment to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards, gaining trust from consumers, and securing a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

For Mazoon Dairy, this certification is a testament to its commitment to excellence and also positions the company as a leader in food safety within the global dairy and food industry.

Benefits for Consumers

For Mazoon Dairy’s customers, this certification ensures that every product, from fresh milk to yogurt, meets rigorous international food safety standards. This translates into greater confidence and assurance in the quality, nutrition, and safety of every item that reaches their tables.

The company’s local production approach also provides another significant benefit: fresher dairy products. By producing locally, Mazoon Dairy minimizes transportation times, ensuring consumers in Oman and the GCC region receive dairy products that are fresher and healthier, with fewer preservatives and a smaller carbon footprint.

Abdulhamid Al-Sarmi, Quality Assurance & Quality Control Manager at Mazoon Dairy highlighted the significance of its recent FSSC 22000 certification, a globally recognized food safety standard under the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). He mentioned “While the company was already ISO 22000 certified, FSSC 22000 is more stringent, featuring unannounced audits and a stronger emphasis on practical food safety measures. This certification ensures comprehensive food safety across the entire supply chain, from raw materials to final distribution, with continuous monitoring at each stage of production”.

Abdulhamid emphasized the impact of the certification, noting how it enhances customer trust, strengthens regulatory relationships, and solidifies Mazoon Dairy’s commitment to the highest food safety standards. Furthermore, Mazoon Dairy’s adoption of sustainability practices, including food waste management and circular economy initiatives, underscores their holistic approach to both safety and environmental responsibility.

With this certification, Mazoon Dairy has further embarked on this noble mission to provide safe and healthy food products to its discerning customers by eliminating biological, chemical, and physical hazards at every step of the process

Strengthening Mazoon Dairy’s Position Locally and Internationally

On a global scale, receiving the FSSC 22000 V6 certification will strengthen Mazoon Dairy’s competitiveness in the international market. The certification, recognized by regulators and customers worldwide, enhances Mazoon Dairy’s brand reputation and opens doors to new global markets where stringent food safety standards are essential. Locally, Mazoon Dairy’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and quality strengthens its position as a trusted Omani brand.

Receiving the certification on behalf of Mazoon Dairy, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Ghafri, Chief Communication Officer stated, "Achieving this milestone reflects Mazoon Dairy’s unwavering dedication to quality and food safety. This certification reinforces our standing not just in Oman, but also on the international stage, allowing us to expand our footprint and bring Omani excellence to a global audience."

A Commitment to Food Safety and Quality

Mazoon Dairy’s FSSC 22000 V6 certification solidifies its role as a leader in food safety and quality, in Oman and the region, delivering unparalleled benefits to consumers while paving the way for local and international growth. By combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability efforts, and a commitment to Oman’s socio-economic development, Mazoon Dairy is well-positioned to remain a key player in the dairy industry for years to come.

About Mazoon Dairy

Mazoon Dairy Company was established on January 1, 2015, in Al Buraimi Governorate, the company spans 15 square kilometers and aims to boost self-sufficiency in dairy production, enhance the nutrition of the community of Oman through increased milk consumption, and stimulate high-quality food manufacturing. As part of Oman Vision 2040, Mazoon Dairy combines traditional values with cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality, fresh, and nutritious dairy products, setting new standards in the industry locally and regionally.

The production site includes a state-of-the-art dairy farm. The facility also features a Waste Water Treatment plant. Mazoon Dairy's diverse product range includes fresh milk, long-life milk, flavored milk, yogurt, laban, ice cream, cheese, and juices, distributed across the GCC region. Committed to high-quality standards, Mazoon Dairy holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2017 certifications. The 50,000-square-meter Central Processing Plant is automated to 85% of processes to ensure product excellence from raw milk reception to market dispatch.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Mazoon Dairy

E-mail: info@mazoondairy.om

Website: www.mazoondairy.om

CSR and Sustainability: https://www.mazoondairy.om/csr-sustainability/